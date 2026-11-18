I am selling the first signs of trouble near the 1.11 level, with a target of 1.09, and a stop of 1.12 as rates will continue to favor the USD. The euro continues to see a lot of noise, but we have also seen a bit of a bounce, as the 1.10 level has offered the potential for a relief rally.

MENAFN - Daily Forex) Potential signal:

EUR/USD

The euro has fallen a bit during the trading session again on Tuesday, breaking below the 1.10 level, but has since turned around to show signs of life again.

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That being said, I think most of what we're looking at here is just psychology coming into the picture. After all, the 1.10 level is an area that attracts a lot of attention and gets a lot of headlines. Of course, you could probably take a look at this and suggest that maybe the euro is a bit oversold.

Nonetheless, the real interest rates out there continue to favor the U.S. dollar, as you can just buy government bonds in America and make a return above inflation. It's a guaranteed gain. Europe, on the other hand, has a lot of issues, not the least of which might end up being energy this winter. We'll just have to wait and see.

EURUSD Chart by TradingView

Any rally at this point in time needs to be looked at as a potential selling opportunity at the first signs of exhaustion. In fact, I'm waiting to see signs of exhaustion near the 1.11 level to see whether or not the market will end up being the area where we can start picking up cheap U.S. dollars. At the first signs of exhaustion, I'm short

I do not have any interest whatsoever in the idea of buying the euro, at least not right now, as long as the rates are so favorable in America. Of course, Europe has to worry about somewhat anemic growth and energy security. It just doesn't make sense to go long here.

Again, I'll be looking to short near 1.11 at the first signs of trouble, perhaps aiming for 1.09. If we break above the 50-day EMA, then you start to have a little bit of a different conversation. But in this environment, I don't see that being the thing.

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