EUR/USD Forex Signal 18/11: Euro Rebound At Risk (Video)
- I am selling the first signs of trouble near the 1.11 level, with a target of 1.09, and a stop of 1.12 as rates will continue to favor the USD. The euro continues to see a lot of noise, but we have also seen a bit of a bounce, as the 1.10 level has offered the potential for a relief rally.
Nonetheless, the real interest rates out there continue to favor the U.S. dollar, as you can just buy government bonds in America and make a return above inflation. It's a guaranteed gain. Europe, on the other hand, has a lot of issues, not the least of which might end up being energy this winter. We'll just have to wait and see.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewAny rally at this point in time needs to be looked at as a potential selling opportunity at the first signs of exhaustion. In fact, I'm waiting to see signs of exhaustion near the 1.11 level to see whether or not the market will end up being the area where we can start picking up cheap U.S. dollars. At the first signs of exhaustion, I'm shortI do not have any interest whatsoever in the idea of buying the euro, at least not right now, as long as the rates are so favorable in America. Of course, Europe has to worry about somewhat anemic growth and energy security. It just doesn't make sense to go long here.Again, I'll be looking to short near 1.11 at the first signs of trouble, perhaps aiming for 1.09. If we break above the 50-day EMA, then you start to have a little bit of a different conversation. But in this environment, I don't see that being the thing.Ready to trade our Forex EUR/USD forecast? We've shortlisted the best European brokers in the industry for you.
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