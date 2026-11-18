Sell the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 62,000. Add a stop-loss at 66,000. Timeline: 1-2 days.

MENAFN - Daily Forex) Bearish view

Buy the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 66,000. Add a stop-loss at 62,000.

Bullish view

Bitcoin price remained under pressure on Wednesday as demand for the coin dropped ahead of the Federal Reserve minutes. BTC/USD pair dropped to 64,340, down sharply from the October high of 87,300. This sell-off may continue as demand wanes and a death cross forms.

Top Regulated Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money Bitcoin Price Falls Amid Falling Demand

BTC/USD has continued its strong sell-off in the past few months as demand for the coin waned. Data shows that spot Bitcoin ETFs had over $239 million in assets, bringing the monthly outflows to over $2.58 billion. This is the worst month for the industry since June when these funds shed over $4.5 trillion.

The funds lost over $515 million in assets last month. Before that, they added over $6 billion in assets in July, August, and September. The ongoing trend is a sign that American retailers and institutional investors expect the coin to continue falling. Most of the sell-off is happening from funds by companies like BlackRock and Fidelity.

Bitcoin's data shows that the futures open interest has continued falling in the past few months. It dropped to over $40 billion, down sharply from a high of over $60 billion. That is a sign that demand for the continued in the past few months.

One reason for this is that US bond yields have continued rising in the past few months. The ten-year yield jumped to 5.2% as inflation rose. These yields signal that the Fed will likely hike interest rates by 0.25% in the coming meetings.

Also, Bitcoin is also falling after the Democrats completed their victory in the Senate, where Mary Peltola won in Alaska. They now hold about 56 seats in the Senate, meaning that they will now have more power to investigate cryptocurrencies.

EURUSD Chart by TradingViewBTC/USD Technical Analysis

The daily chart shows that the BTC/USD pair has been under pressure in the past few weeks. It dropped to a low of 62,090 last week and then stabilized at the current 64,577. A closer look shows that the pair has formed a death cross pattern as the 50-day and 200-day moving averages cross each other.

The coin is also forming a bearish pennant pattern, which often leads to more downwards. As such, the coin may drop and retest this month's low of 62,091. A move below that level will point to more downside to 60,000

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