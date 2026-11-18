BTC/USD Signal 18/11: Bitcoin Forms Bearish Pennant
- Sell the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 62,000. Add a stop-loss at 66,000. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 66,000. Add a stop-loss at 62,000.
Also, Bitcoin is also falling after the Democrats completed their victory in the Senate, where Mary Peltola won in Alaska. They now hold about 56 seats in the Senate, meaning that they will now have more power to investigate cryptocurrencies.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewBTC/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily chart shows that the BTC/USD pair has been under pressure in the past few weeks. It dropped to a low of 62,090 last week and then stabilized at the current 64,577. A closer look shows that the pair has formed a death cross pattern as the 50-day and 200-day moving averages cross each other.The coin is also forming a bearish pennant pattern, which often leads to more downwards. As such, the coin may drop and retest this month's low of 62,091. A move below that level will point to more downside to 60,000Ready to trade our free Forex signals? Here are the best MT4 crypto brokers to choose from.
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