Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3100. Add a stop-loss at 1.3250. Timeline: 1-2 days.

MENAFN - Daily Forex) Bearish view

Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3250. Add a stop-loss at 1.3100.

Bullish view

The GBP/USD pair stabilized after the Office of National Statistics (ONS) published strong jobs numbers. It was trading at 1.3210, a few points above this week's low of 1.3170, with investors focusing on the upcoming UK macro data.

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GBP/USD has been in a steep sell-off over the past few days, driven by a strengthening US dollar. Climbing to 103.8, the US Dollar Index (DXY) has reached its highest level since April 2025. This surge coincides with growing expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at its upcoming meeting. According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders also expect another hike in December.

The next key catalyst for the GBP/USD pair will be the Federal Reserve minutes, which will provide hints on what to expect in December. While these minutes are important, the meeting happened before the US released encouraging macro data, including consumer inflation, retail sales, and nonfarm payrolls (NFP).

The UK will also publish the latest consumer and producer inflation numbers. Economists expect these numbers to show that the headline and core inflation numbers continued rising last month. The headline CPI is expected to come in at 3.7%, a modest increase from the previous 3.5%. Core inflation is expected to remain at 2.8%, higher than the Bank of England's target of 2%.

These numbers mean that the BoE will likely hike interest rates again next month. Odds of another hike have jumped to over 70% in the prediction market. The bank has already hiked rates to combat the elevated inflation.

EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGBP/USD Technical Analysis

The daily chart shows that the GBP/USD pair has been in a strong sell-off in the past few weeks. It has dropped from the psychological level of 1.3500 earlier this month to the current 1.3208.

The pair is hovering along the Ultimate Support level of the Murrey Math Lines tool. It has also slumped below the 50-day and 25-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA). It also fell below the Supertrend indicator.

The pair will likely continue falling, potentially to the key support level of 1.3100. A move above the resistance level of 1.3250 will invalidate the bearish outlook

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