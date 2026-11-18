GBP/USD Signal 18/11: Forecast Ahead Of UK CPI Data
- Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3100. Add a stop-loss at 1.3250. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3250. Add a stop-loss at 1.3100.
These numbers mean that the BoE will likely hike interest rates again next month. Odds of another hike have jumped to over 70% in the prediction market. The bank has already hiked rates to combat the elevated inflation.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGBP/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily chart shows that the GBP/USD pair has been in a strong sell-off in the past few weeks. It has dropped from the psychological level of 1.3500 earlier this month to the current 1.3208.The pair is hovering along the Ultimate Support level of the Murrey Math Lines tool. It has also slumped below the 50-day and 25-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA). It also fell below the Supertrend indicator.The pair will likely continue falling, potentially to the key support level of 1.3100. A move above the resistance level of 1.3250 will invalidate the bearish outlookReady to trade our free daily Forex trading signals? We've shortlisted the best UK forex brokers in the industry for you.
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