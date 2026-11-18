MENAFN - Daily Forex) We are continuing to see quite strong directional movement downwards in the EUR/USD and while this might slow from time to time, like it did after the breakdown from the consolidation between 1.1275 and 1.1100 a few days ago, we now see the price breaking below the big round number at 1.1000. Is it going to keep falling, and how much further might it go? Let's take a closer look at this currency pair.

Top Regulated Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money EUR/USD Fundamental/Sentimental Analysis

The Euro's fundamental outlook remains cautious, as expectations of a December ECB rate increase are offset by concerns about eurozone growth and French political and fiscal uncertainty. However, the ECB's tightening cycle is not necessarily finished: policymaker Boris Vujcic has warned that December's hike alone may prove insufficient, keeping further increases in 2027 on the table. This offers some support, but not much.

The US Dollar's fundamental outlook remains supportive, with resilient consumer spending and renewed price pressures reinforcing expectations of a December Fed hike. October retail sales rose 0.2%, matching forecasts, while sales excluding autos increased a stronger-than-expected 0.6%; import prices also exceeded expectations, keeping inflation concerns alive. These figures have helped the dollar hold near a 19-month high, although a December increase is already effectively priced in. Further gains may therefore depend on evidence that tightening will extend into 2027, while softer activity data or less hawkish Fed guidance could trigger profit-taking.

We have a fundamental outlook that somewhat favours a further decline in the price.

EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD Technical Analysis

The price is clearly in a strong and long-term bearish trend and is currently printing new 19-month lows. Recent weeks saw a move down in the price with unusually strong velocity by the typical standards of this currency pair, which tends to move slowly with a lot of retracements.

On Monday, the price traded below the big round number at 1.1000 for the first time in almost two years. It made a new long-term low yesterday before making a bullish retracement, and then turned bearish again. At today's London open, it was falling again, trading just a few pips above that low at 1.0967.

I have confidence in this bearish movement for three reasons: the historical tendency of this currency pair to trend, the strong momentum following the major breakdown below 1.1100, and the fact that the price is trading within blue sky.

There are no key support levels below until 1.0879.

EUR/USD Price Chart – Room to FallMy Take on EUR/USD

As a trend follower, I have been short of this currency pair for a while, and I remain comfortable with this trade. I feel the directional movement downwards will continue. It tends to be safest with this currency pair to wait for a retracement, so perhaps a pullback to the round number at 1.1000 followed by a bearish reversal could be a good entry trigger. Unfortunately, there are no key resistance levels until 1071, Support & Resistance Levels

My previous EUR/USD signal on 16th November was not triggered.

Risk 0.75%.

Trades may only be taken prior to 5pm London time today.

Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.1050 or $1.1071. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.

Short Trade Ideas

The best method to identify a classic“price action reversal” is for an hourly candle to close, such as a pin bar, a doji, an outside or even just an engulfing candle with a higher close. You can exploit these levels or zones by watching the price action that occurs at the given levels.

There is nothing of high importance scheduled today concerning the Euro. Regarding the USD, there will be a release of FOMC Meeting Minutes at 7pm London time

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