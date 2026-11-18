Sell the AUD/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.6593. Add a stop-loss at 0.6825. Timeline: 1-2 days.

MENAFN - Daily Forex) Bearish view

Buy the AUD/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.6825. Add a stop-loss at 0.6593.

Bullish view

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The AUD/USD exchange rate continued its strong sell-off, reaching its lowest level since January 22nd. It has continued falling because of the ongoing US dollar surge amid hopes that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates in the next meeting.

Federal Reserve Rate Hike Odds Jump After Strong Retail Sales Data

The AUD/USD pair dropped sharply after the US retail sales held steady despite the elevated inflation in the country. US sales rose moderately as households pulled back on purchases of motor vehicles and furniture, but continued spending elsewhere. Retail sales rose 0.2% in October after rising by 0.8% in the previous month. They rose 6.8% YoY during the month.

These numbers raised the possibility that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates in the next meeting. The key divergence among analysts is on whether the bank will hike interest rates by 0.25% or 0.50%. The Fed will publish minutes of the last meeting in which officials decided to leave rates unchanged. These minutes will provide insights into the last meeting and what to expect from officials in the next one.

A lot has happened since that meeting. For example, data released after the meeting showed that the US economy added over 165k jobs last month, while the unemployment rate dropped from 4.2% to 4.1%. Also, inflation remained steady as gasoline and diesel prices jumped.

The AUD/USD reacted to the latest Australian wage growth data. The report showed that the country's wage growth continued rising in the third quarter. These numbers came a day after the RBA released minutes of the last meeting. These minutes showed that officials voted to hike rates amid inflation concerns.

EURUSD Chart by TradingViewAUD/USD Technical Analysis

The daily chart shows that the AUD/USD pair has been in a strong sell-off. It has dropped from a high of 0.7234 in September to the current 0.6732. The pair has fallen below a low of 0.6754, the 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement level.

It has now formed a death cross pattern as the 50-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) crossed each other. This pattern usually leads to more downside over time.

Therefore, the pair will likely continue falling as bears target the key support level of 0.6593. This is an important level since it is along the 61.8% Fibonacci Retracement level

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