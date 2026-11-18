Forex Today 18/11: S&P 500 Breaks Below 200 Day SMA
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) US stock markets fell again yesterday, with the broad S&P 500 Index closing below its 200-day SMA for the first time since April. The index lost approximately 1.0% to finish near 7,341, just below the moving average around 7,345, after falling as low as 7,288 during the session. This was its fourth consecutive daily decline. The break is a significant bearish technical development, although the recovery from the session low shows that buyers have not entirely abandoned this important support area. NVIDIA's results have provided some relief in off-hours trading since the US close, interrupting the immediate bearish momentum. The company reported quarterly revenue above forecasts and issued a stronger-than-expected sales outlook, sending its shares approximately 4.7% higher in after-hours trading. This was its first earnings report since Jensen Huang's abrupt departure as Chief Executive. The results offer evidence of continued demand for AI infrastructure, but they do not resolve the separate questions surrounding the company's management and regulatory scrutiny. Asian stock markets and US equity futures are recovering this morning. MSCI's broad Asia-Pacific index outside Japan rose approximately 0.9%, South Korea's KOSPI gained as much as 3.3%, and S&P 500 futures advanced around 0.5%. The immediate question is whether this NVIDIA-led bounce can produce sustained buying or becomes another recovery within the broader decline. For the S&P 500, regaining and holding above the 200-day moving average would be the first constructive technical sign. The US Dollar remains close to a fresh 19-month high, supported by resilient economic data and expectations of further Federal Reserve tightening. The Dollar Index reached 103.43 yesterday, its highest level since 2 April 2025, before consolidating and invalidating the former resistance level at 103.23. The picture looks bullish. In the Forex market, several major currency pairs are trading at, or close to, new long-term extremes in favour of the US Dollar. EUR/USD remains below 1.1000 near $1.0986, following its break to levels last seen in April 2025. AUD/USD reached $0.6720 overnight, its lowest since January, while NZD/USD is near $0.5490 after reaching a 19-month low yesterday. These moves show that US Dollar strength extends beyond the Euro, although a long-term low should not be confused with a fresh low being made continuously throughout the current session. Yesterday's US Retail Sales report showed stronger underlying spending than the headline suggested. Total sales increased by 0.2% in October, matching expectations and slowing from September's 0.8% gain. However, the control group-which excludes automobiles, gasoline, building materials, and food services-rose by 0.6%, beating the 0.4% forecast. September's control-group increase was also revised upwards to 0.5%. The report therefore offered little evidence that household demand is weakening enough to remove the case for further Fed tightening, which was positive for the US Dollar. Today's UK inflation release is the main scheduled high-impact data event today for Sterling. Headline and Core CPI are due at 07:00 GMT, following September's annual readings of 3.5% and 2.8%, respectively. After the Bank of England's recent rate increase, traders will be looking for evidence of whether inflation requires further tightening. A meaningful surprise could move GBP/USD sharply, particularly with the pair already under pressure from the stronger US Dollar. The US Federal Reserve's meeting minutes are scheduled for 19:00 GMT, or 2:00pm New York time. Traders will scrutinise the discussion for clues about the breadth of support for further increases and the preferred pace of tightening. However, the minutes describe deliberations before the latest inflation and Retail Sales releases, so they should be read alongside-not instead of-the more recent data.
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