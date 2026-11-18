A survey of 44 journalists in Sri Lanka points to greater confidence in the profession's standing, alongside persistent concerns about payment, newsroom finances and access to training in digital tools.

Mark and Comm's State of Journalism in Sri Lanka 2026 reports that 77 per cent of respondents regard journalism as a respected profession, compared with 55 per cent in its previous survey. The proportion who believe traditional journalism is dying fell from 43 per cent to 25 per cent.

Conducted in September in Sinhala, Tamil and English, the survey included reporters, editors, producers and freelancers working across print, broadcast and digital media. The findings describe the participating journalists' views rather than a direct measure of public opinion.

Financial pressures remained prominent. Seventy-three per cent identified media organisations' financial health as a challenge, while three in four reported experiencing delayed payment. Fair and timely pay was the leading change sought by 48 per cent, compared with 24 per cent previously.

Technology also featured strongly. Four in five respondents reported using artificial intelligence in their work. Forty-three per cent wanted more training in AI, while nearly half identified digital and multimedia journalism as the training most beneficial to their careers.

On professional standards, 61 per cent identified weak fact-checking and misinformation as an ethical concern. Seventy per cent favoured stronger credibility and accuracy standards through an independent self-regulatory body.

The report recommends action on payment practices, safety, professional standards, digital skills, verification and workplace wellbeing. Mark and Comm presented the findings to the Ministry of Mass Media on 18 November, placing journalists' reported experiences before policymakers alongside its proposed priorities for the sector.