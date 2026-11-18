MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Apple has begun restoring services disrupted by an internal software update after outages affected the App Store, Apple Music and AppleCare, while iCloud account sign-ins encountered problems across its user base.

The company acknowledged the disruption on Tuesday, 17 November, through its system status dashboard, which classified the App Store and Apple Music interruptions as outages and warned that iCloud Account & Sign In could be slow or unavailable. The iCloud notice identified all users as affected, although that designation did not establish that every account holder experienced a failed login.

Apple subsequently identified an internal update as the cause.“Many of our systems are back up and running after an internal update caused some outages this morning,” the company said in a statement. It added that work was continuing to restore remaining services. The statement established a technical cause without identifying the specific software change or systems involved.

<p>The disruption affected several functions central to Apple's devices and online services. Users described being unexpectedly signed out of iCloud on iPhones and Mac computers, then encountering verification errors when attempting to regain access. Others could not open the App Store, download applications or use Apple Music normally.</p> <p>AppleCare on Device was also listed among affected services, with purchases temporarily unavailable. The interruption meant that difficulties extended beyond entertainment and app distribution to account management and support-related transactions. Apple's status notices distinguished between complete service outages and degraded functionality, rather than treating every affected product as entirely inaccessible.</p> <p>Problems were being reported before all the affected services appeared on Apple's official dashboard. The company later updated its listings to acknowledge the interruption. That gap highlighted the difference between customer-submitted failure reports and a provider's confirmation that a particular service is experiencing a system-wide incident.</p> See also Christopher Aleo and Simona Jakstaite support HIV research at amfAR London 2026 <p>Device activation was another concern raised by users. Some people attempting to set up new iPhones said activation could not be completed, although Apple did not separately establish how many activations failed or whether every reported difficulty shared the same cause. Sign-in errors can interfere with multiple services because an Apple Account is used to authenticate access across devices.</p> <p>Complaints also appeared concerning Apple Pay, Apple Support and other services. Those reports did not necessarily mean that every product suffered a separately confirmed outage. Apple's published classifications provided the firmer basis for identifying which interruptions the company had formally acknowledged.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>Monitoring services recorded an increase in user complaints during Tuesday's disruption. Such figures can indicate the timing and perceived scale of a failure, but they reflect voluntary submissions rather than a count of everyone affected. Apple did not disclose a total number of customers who lost access or provide a geographical breakdown of the incident.</p> <p>The outage attracted particular attention because several affected products rely on the same account credentials. A failure during authentication can prevent customers from accessing purchases and cloud-linked functions even when their devices and local internet connections remain operational. The precise relationship between the sign-in difficulties and the other interrupted services was not detailed publicly.</p> <p>By later Tuesday, Apple's recovery efforts had brought numerous systems back online. Independent status monitoring recorded improvements in services including iCloud Mail and web applications, although user complaints continued for part of the evening. There was no verified basis for treating all reports as evidence of continuing failure after individual services were marked operational.</p> See also Uforce reaches $6 billion valuation with British backing <p>Apple's explanation also provided an important distinction from speculation circulating during the interruption. The company attributed the difficulties to an internal update, not an externally initiated attack. It did not publish a technical incident report identifying an affected server, a deployment error or the sequence of steps responsible for the failures.</p> <p>The disruption came amid separate interruptions affecting other major technology-dependent services, but no evidence established a common cause. Apple's account of its own incident pointed to a change within its systems. No verified information linked its update to problems experienced by other companies.</p> <p>Apple maintains its system status dashboard to identify affected services and distinguish outages from performance problems. The notices for Tuesday's incident included individual service names and descriptions of possible customer impact, allowing users to check whether difficulty accessing an account or application corresponded with a recognised interruption. The dashboard also separates affected services from those operating normally, offering a more specific picture than broad complaints online.</p> <h2></h2>