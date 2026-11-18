Apple Restores Services After App Store And Icloud Outages Arabian Post
The company acknowledged the disruption on Tuesday, 17 November, through its system status dashboard, which classified the App Store and Apple Music interruptions as outages and warned that iCloud Account & Sign In could be slow or unavailable. The iCloud notice identified all users as affected, although that designation did not establish that every account holder experienced a failed login.
Apple subsequently identified an internal update as the cause.“Many of our systems are back up and running after an internal update caused some outages this morning,” the company said in a statement. It added that work was continuing to restore remaining services. The statement established a technical cause without identifying the specific software change or systems involved.
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