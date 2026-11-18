MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Mukesh Ambani's Reliance is exploring manufacturing partnerships for a proposed constellation of 1,600 broadband satellites, seeking to develop domestic production capacity for a network designed to compete with Elon Musk's Starlink.

The group is holding discussions with satellite manufacturers, technology start-ups and industrial companies, with potential arrangements including funding for production infrastructure. The negotiations remain preliminary, and no manufacturing agreements or firm procurement commitments have been publicly confirmed.

The project would create a low Earth orbit communications network primarily serving India, with completion now envisaged by 2035. It is intended to expand the satellite broadband capabilities of Jio Platforms, the listed digital services business controlled by Reliance Industries.

<p>Reliance is considering a combination of locally produced spacecraft and imported satellites. Its plans under discussion include purchasing at least 400 satellites from the United States, while two American suppliers and potential European manufacturers are being evaluated. Those procurement discussions have not been announced as completed contracts.</p> <p>A test mission is targeted for September 2027, followed by wider deployment from early 2028. The proposed completion date has moved from an earlier 2030 ambition because of constraints on manufacturing and rocket launches. These milestones remain targets rather than confirmed launch schedules.</p> <p>The scale presents a significant industrial challenge. People familiar with the planning estimate that domestic satellite production currently amounts to fewer than 15 spacecraft annually, compared with output of approximately 200 a year that Reliance's programme could require. That comparison underlines the need for new assembly facilities, specialist suppliers and testing capacity. Satellite components would also have to meet demanding standards for reliability, communications performance and sustained operation in orbit.</p> See also Sensex and Nifty retreat as technology shares weaken <p>Rocket availability may prove equally important. Placing hundreds of satellites into low Earth orbit requires launches at a frequency and payload scale that India's existing providers would need to expand substantially. Reliance has separately explored launch arrangements involving the Indian Space Research Organisation, Skyroot Aerospace and other providers, while assessing international options.</p> <p>Amal Chandran, chief executive of satellite manufacturer HEX20, said manufacturing expansion was feasible but securing enough launches would be the principal obstacle if the constellation relied on domestic rockets. The availability of launch vehicles capable of carrying multiple spacecraft would influence deployment speed and costs.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>Reliance has not disclosed a definitive investment budget, satellite manufacturing contract or binding launch programme for the constellation. Nor has it publicly identified the companies that would build the proposed spacecraft. The absence of signed agreements leaves the schedule dependent on industrial capacity, technical validation and regulatory approvals.</p> <p>The venture would place Reliance in competition with Starlink, which operates an established global satellite network, although the two systems differ in scale and geographic focus. Reliance's proposed constellation is primarily directed towards national broadband coverage rather than matching Starlink's worldwide operations.</p> <p>At Reliance Industries' annual general meeting in June, Ambani said Jio was evaluating a sovereign low Earth orbit constellation while also leasing capacity from established international operators. The two-track strategy is designed to offer satellite connectivity before its own spacecraft are available.</p> <p>He said Jio was developing ground stations to support both partner networks and any future satellites. The company has outlined plans for 23 ground stations, which would connect spacecraft communications with terrestrial networks and help deliver services to customers.</p> See also Tata Motors reaches 89.42% in Iveco tender offer <p>Regulatory uncertainty remains another obstacle for the sector. Jio Satellite Communications, Starlink and Eutelsat OneWeb have obtained satellite communications licences, but commercial services still face spectrum allocation requirements and security clearances. Permission to operate does not by itself authorise an immediate nationwide launch. Operators must also establish compliant ground infrastructure before providing services commercially to consumers and businesses across the country.</p> <p>On 5 November, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India issued recommendations for a separate satellite network provider authorisation and associated spectrum assignment. Its proposals would allow authorised network operators to supply satellite infrastructure to eligible service providers, subject to government decisions and prescribed conditions.</p> <p>The regulator also recommended allowing satellite-based direct-to-device services under specified spectrum arrangements. Such services would be distinct from conventional broadband connections using dedicated satellite terminals, and would depend on the applicable technical and licensing framework.</p> <p>Reliance already has a satellite broadband venture with Luxembourg-based SES, established to use geostationary and medium Earth orbit capacity. That arrangement is separate from the proposed low Earth orbit constellation and forms part of Jio's existing approach to securing satellite connectivity.</p> <h2></h2>