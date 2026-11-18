Reliance Explores Satellite Manufacturing Alliances For Broadband Network Arabian Post
The group is holding discussions with satellite manufacturers, technology start-ups and industrial companies, with potential arrangements including funding for production infrastructure. The negotiations remain preliminary, and no manufacturing agreements or firm procurement commitments have been publicly confirmed.
The project would create a low Earth orbit communications network primarily serving India, with completion now envisaged by 2035. It is intended to expand the satellite broadband capabilities of Jio Platforms, the listed digital services business controlled by Reliance Industries.
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