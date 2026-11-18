MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Singapore has outlined three national artificial intelligence initiatives to combat financial scams, improve business lending and enable automated financial transactions, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong said on Wednesday.

The programmes will bring banks, technology companies, researchers and public agencies together to develop shared AI capabilities and test them before wider deployment, Gan told the Singapore FinTech Festival. He also chairs the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), which will oversee critical elements of the work.

The first initiative targets financial crime by improving the detection of suspicious transfers across banks. Gan said scam proceeds can move through several institutions within minutes, making it difficult for any single lender to recognise the full sequence of transactions and intervene before funds disappear. The effort is designed to link insights across the banking system without depending solely on alerts generated within individual institutions.

Five banks are already participating in a trial that securely combines transaction data to train and assess AI models. The exercise is intended to identify patterns that individual institutions might miss, while informing plans for a broader system to detect scams throughout Singapore's banking network.

MAS will begin a design study in early 2027 for an industry-wide Scam Detection Utility, examining its technical blueprint, governance arrangements and operating model. Its initial focus will be domestic accounts and information, although officials see potential for cross-border cooperation later.

The second initiative seeks to improve access to credit for small and medium-sized enterprises and start-ups that lack extensive financial histories or assets to pledge as collateral. Traditional assessments can depend heavily on past repayments, guarantees and security, potentially overlooking businesses with viable prospects but limited records.

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Gan said information relevant to credit decisions is often dispersed among bank accounts, invoices, payment records, business profiles and government databases. AI could help lenders assess a wider set of indicators, speed up decisions and potentially lower borrowing costs, provided the data can be used appropriately.

Technology companies will be invited to develop and test lending tools using realistic synthetic data rather than relying initially on actual customer records. Banks and public agencies will contribute expertise and information, while participating businesses will be consulted on whether the proposed tools address their financing difficulties. The proposed assessments would supplement rather than automatically replace existing credit decisions.

The government also wants to explore whether AI could help lenders identify businesses approaching a financing need and offer suitable options proactively. Such applications remain proposals for testing rather than established lending services, and their usefulness will depend on the performance of the systems being developed.

The third initiative examines transactions conducted by AI agents acting for individuals and companies. Trials will assess whether software can execute purchases or release contractual payments automatically once predefined conditions have been fulfilled and verified, without requiring separate manual instructions for every step.

Gan stressed that greater autonomy would not remove responsibility from the organisations authorising those agents. Systems must operate within defined permissions and limits, with safeguards covering identity verification, authorisation, accountability and compatibility across different financial platforms.

One area of testing involves purpose-bound money, under which the conditions governing a payment are specified in advance. Officials want to establish how AI agents could use such arrangements without exceeding their authority or compromising confidence in financial transactions.

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The Future of Finance Institute, which began operations this month, will coordinate work involving financial institutions, technology developers and researchers. Its remit includes developing common standards, resources for managing AI risks and practical approaches that can be adopted beyond individual pilot projects.

The initiatives form part of Singapore's wider national AI programme announced in its 2026 Budget. Gan said authorities would assess promising applications against international practices before considering broader deployment as the work moves into trials, rather than assuming that successful demonstrations would automatically translate into reliable commercial systems.

Separately, he announced the release of a second-phase report on the next generation of PayNow, Singapore's instant payment service. The proposals include an SGQR+ switching arrangement intended to let residents and visitors make QR-code payments through their preferred compatible applications.

The announcements come as Singapore faces uncertainty over access to advanced computing equipment following new United States export controls. Gan said the government was engaging American officials and affected companies on the implications, while reiterating that businesses operating through Singapore must comply with applicable laws.