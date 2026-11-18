TCMA Advances ASEAN Cement Decarbonization With 14.4 Mt. Of CO2 Reductions Arabian Post
BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 November 2026 – Thai Cement Manufacturers Association (TCMA) continues to drive collaboration across the ASEAN cement industry under the 2035 AFCM Decarbonization Roadmap, which delivered more than 14 million tons of CO 2 emission reductions in 2025. This achievement demonstrates the power of collective commitment, translating a shared regional vision into measurable action while strengthening the industry's technological capabilities and long-term competitiveness.
Following the handover of the ASEAN Federation of Cement Manufacturers (AFCM) presidency to the Philippines, TCMA remains committed to advancing regional cooperation and connecting ASEAN cement producers with global technology providers and international partners. Thailand will further contribute to this mission by hosting the 27th AFCM Technical Symposium & Exhibition in Bangkok in 2027.
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