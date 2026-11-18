MENAFN - Amman Net) MP Moataz Abu Rumman has submitted a parliamentary question to the government regarding the decision by some telecommunications companies to adopt a 28-day billing cycle for prepaid subscriptions instead of the standard 30 days. He called for an investigation into the legality of the practice, its financial impact on subscribers, and its compliance with the Competition Law.

Abu Rumman said shortening the monthly subscription period effectively increases the number of renewals required each year, despite the package price remaining unchanged. This, he argued, imposes an indirect additional cost on consumers and places further pressure on household budgets.

He explained that adopting a 28-day rather than a 30-day cycle forces subscribers to renew their packages more frequently, resulting in approximately 24 additional subscription days over the course of a year. Maintaining the same package price, he stressed, does not mean that the actual cost of the service remains unchanged when the period of use is reduced.

Abu Rumman presented a preliminary calculation suggesting that the additional payments made by subscribers could reach approximately JD 50 million annually if the 28-day system were applied across all prepaid packages.

The estimate is based on the assumption that around 5.1 million subscriptions would be affected, with an average renewal cost of JD 11, assuming prices remain unchanged and subscriptions continue to be renewed throughout the year. The calculation draws on approximate subscription figures published by the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission for the second quarter of 2026.

Abu Rumman called on the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission to review these estimates and publish data on the number of lines actually affected by the change, the average cost of package renewals, and the additional revenue generated by shortening subscription periods. He also called for a clear distinction between the total amounts paid by subscribers, including taxes, and the net revenues and profits earned by telecommunications companies.

On competition, the MP urged the government to investigate whether there had been any explicit or implicit coordination between telecommunications companies over package prices or subscription periods. He also called for an assessment of the impact on market competition and consumers' freedom to choose services, with legal action to be taken if any violations are established.

Abu Rumman warned that any arrangements that restrict competition or limit subscribers' choices would leave consumers in the weaker position in their dealings with telecommunications companies.

He said shortening subscription periods cannot be treated as a merely technical change, given its direct impact on household spending.

"Don't try to outsmart consumers. They calculate every dinar, and they know that shortening the subscription period means paying more frequently. That money comes straight out of household budgets, competing with what families need to provide for their children," he said.

Abu Rumman stressed that the demand is to maintain the 30-day subscription period, avoid increasing package prices, and refrain from imposing additional costs on subscribers without clear justification.

"Whether it is a day taken away from a subscription or a dinar charged to consumers without justification, neither should be treated lightly," he added.