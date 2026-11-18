Recent changes to the prices of certain Zain Jordan subscription packages and prepaid cards have sparked widespread dissatisfaction among subscribers, prompting questions about the justification for the increases and the role of the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission in overseeing pricing policies and protecting consumer rights.

Subscribers have been sharing information on social media about changes to the prices of several packages and prepaid cards, including increases of up to 30 piastres for certain denominations, as well as adjustments to monthly subscription costs, effective November 2026.

In response to customers' comments on its social media channels, the company said:

"We assure you that we are making every effort to provide the best possible services to our subscribers. As part of Zain's ongoing commitment to developing and improving its services and offering the latest telecommunications technologies, adjustments to prepaid subscription prices have been introduced effective November 2, 2026. To enable customers to benefit more from these services, additional internet bundles have also been introduced and will be added to the main internet package."

The changes have reignited debate over the rising cost of telecommunications services in Jordan, particularly amid repeated complaints that the validity period of some subscription packages has been reduced to 28 days instead of a full month. This effectively requires subscribers to renew their packages 13 times a year to cover all 365 days, rather than the usual 12 renewals.

Subscribers' main concerns revolve around the criteria telecommunications companies use when adjusting prices, whether increases are accompanied by improvements in service quality and network development, and whether customers have the right to be informed of changes to their subscriptions before they take effect.

The latest developments come amid an earlier controversy over prepaid top-up card prices. Last October, the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission announced that it had contacted the country's three telecommunications operators to seek explanations for increases in prepaid card prices, following consumer complaints. According to media reports, the companies said they had not announced any price increases and that the additional charges had been introduced by distribution agents.

The Commission had previously stated that changes to prepaid tariff plans should be suspended after determining that some proposed amendments involved increases in service prices. It also said it would take appropriate action against companies that violated its directives.

Telecommunications Regulatory Commission

Subscribers are now calling on regulatory authorities to clarify their position on the latest changes, including whether the increases received the required approvals and whether effective oversight is in place to ensure companies comply with contractual obligations and provide advance notice of new prices.

There are also renewed calls to review subscription validity periods and ensure that consumers are not charged additional amounts for the same service, particularly given the lack of clear information about how these increases will affect the quality of telecommunications services.

Consumer Protection Association calls for a fourth operator

Meanwhile, the National Consumer Protection Association has called on the government, represented by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, to introduce a fourth mobile operator into the telecommunications market to curb what it described as monopolistic practices by existing companies against consumers.

The association said telecommunications companies were exploiting the importance of mobile phone numbers as essential identifiers used by citizens in official transactions and the management of their daily affairs.

Dr. Mohammad Obeidat, president of the association, said it had received complaints from citizens in recent days about increases in their monthly subscription fees. Subscribers had received text messages informing them that their tariff plans were being changed and their monthly charges increased without any legal justification.

Obeidat called on the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply to intervene and prevent such monopolistic practices, which he said violate the Competition Law and provisions prohibiting monopolistic conduct. He pointed to the latest price increases affecting subscribers across the three telecommunications companies, describing the situation as an oligopoly in which a small number of operators wield excessive market power at consumers' expense.

He also criticised the absence of clear contracts setting out the terms and conditions of subscriptions when customers purchase mobile lines.

Obeidat stressed that introducing a fourth operator had become necessary to prevent monopolistic practices and unfair competition in the telecommunications market, while giving consumers the freedom to choose which company provides their services.

He said the latest series of increases in prepaid mobile services had demonstrated that consumers have little control over the situation, particularly because they do not have formal contracts governing their relationship with telecommunications companies and safeguarding their rights.

Obeidat further noted that both segments of the telecommunications market, mobile services and internet provision, require clearer regulation of the relationship between service providers and consumers.

He stressed that telecommunications are no longer a luxury but an essential part of everyday life. Most government transactions, financial services, and educational activities in schools and universities now depend on internet access.

He argued that fairness and balance must be ensured between service providers and consumers, rather than allowing one party to benefit at the expense of the other.

"It is unreasonable or acceptable to force consumers to sign a two-year contract to obtain internet services when all the terms and conditions of that contract are designed to favour the service provider," Obeidat said.