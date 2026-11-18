MENAFN - Swissinfo) Opponents of a VAT increase to finance the 13th monthly pension payment have a slight lead ahead of November 29th votes, according to a new poll by the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC). An initiative on how to tax married couples looks set for defeat, a fireworks ban is heading for victory, while a reform to ease war materiel exports is uncertain. This content was published on November 18, 2026 - 06:00 7 minutes

As a correspondent at the Federal Palace for SWI swissinfo, I report on federal politics for the Swiss Abroad. After studying at the Academy of Journalism and Media at the University of Neuchâtel, my career path initially took me to various regional media, working in the editorial offices of Journal du Jura, Canal 3 and Radio Jura bernois. Since 2015, I have been working in the multilingual editorial department of SWI swissinfo, where I continue to practise my profession with passion.

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Swiss pensioners, at home and abroad, are set to receive their first“13th pension” in December, after voters opted to boost retirement payments in 2024. However, the compromise found by parliament to finance this is struggling to convince a majority, according to a new poll, carried out by the gfs institute on behalf of the SBC (Swissinfo's parent company).

With vote day on November 29, a narrow majority of respondents (51%) say they would reject the proposed increase in value-added tax (VAT) by 0.4 percentage points; 46% back the measure, while 3% are undecided.

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Among Swiss Abroad voters, the trend is different, with support having increased compared to a poll published last month. In total, 56% of respondents abroad back the project, 40% oppose it and 4% are undecided. One explanation for the difference could be that Swiss pension beneficiaries living abroad will receive the 13th monthly payment, while not being affected by the VAT increase.

>> Read our background explainer on the proposal to fund the 13th pension payment:

More More Votes The Swiss voted for a pension hike. Now they must decide how to pay for it

This content was published on Oct 13, 2026 On November 29, the Swiss will vote on funding a 13th monthly pension payment by increasing value-added tax (VAT) by 0.4 percentage points.

Read more: The Swiss voted for a pension hike. Now they must decide how to pay f