EMIRATES REIT DELIVERS STRONG Q3 2026 PERFORMANCE: PROPERTY INCOME UP 12%, FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS NEARLY DOUBLE
(MENAFN- Wallis PR) Equitativa (Dubai) Limited (“Equitativa”), manager of Emirates REIT (CEIC) PLC (“Emirates REIT” or the “REIT”), today reported positive financial results for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2026, with significant year-on-year growth in property income, operating profit and Funds from Operations (FFO), alongside a further strengthening of its balance sheet.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
•Total Property Income up by 12% to USD 66.9m (Q3 2025: USD 59.6m).
•Net property income increased by 16% year-on-year to USD 59.9m (Q3 2025: USD 51.5m).
•Fund expenses dropped by 15% to USD 17.5m (Q3 2025: USD 20.6m).
•Finance to Asset Value (LTV) reduced to 19% (Q3 2025: 20%).
•Net Finance Costs decreased by 2.6% to USD 16.8m.
•Funds from Operations nearly doubled, reaching USD 25.6m (Q3 2025: USD 13.5m).
•Net Asset Value hit a new high of USD 955.1m or USD 2.99 per share, an 8% rise on Q3 2025.
•Occupancy remained strong at 95%.
•Quarterly Dividend of USD 7m paid in September 2026.
Total Property Income increased by 12% year-on-year to US$66.9 million, compared with US$59.6 million in Q3 2025. Net Property Income rose by 16% to US$59.9 million, up from US$51.5 million in the corresponding period last year, reflecting the continued strength of the portfolio and effective property management.
Operating Profit increased by 38% to US$42.4 million, while Funds from Operations nearly doubled to US$25.6 million, compared with US$13.5 million in Q3 2025. The improvement in profitability was supported by a 15% reduction in fund expenses to US$17.5 million, alongside a 2.6% decrease in net finance costs to US$16.8 million.
The REIT's balance sheet also continued to strengthen. Finance to Asset Value (LTV) decreased to 19%, while Net Asset Value (NAV) reached a new high of US$955.1 million, equivalent to US$2.99 per share and representing an 8% increase compared with Q3 2025.
Portfolio occupancy remained strong at 95%, underlining continued demand for top tier commercial property in Dubai.
Thierry Delvaux, Chief Executive Officer of Equitativa, said: “These results demonstrate the strength of our portfolio, the progress we are making in improving operational performance and the benefits of our disciplined approach to financial management. The near doubling of Funds from Operations, together with a new record Net Asset Value and a lower leverage ratio, provides a strong foundation for the next phase of our strategy.”
“Our focus remains on maximising the performance and long-term value of our existing assets while maintaining the financial flexibility to pursue suitable growth opportunities. We will build on our key strategic and operational initiatives to continue to deliver sustainable value to our shareholders.”
Reflecting its continued commitment to delivering sustainable shareholder returns, Emirates REIT paid an interim quarterly dividend of US$7 million in September 2026. This follows the REIT's approach to providing regular distributions to investors.
Emirates REIT’s performance is underpinned by a combination of strong long-term value creation, operational improvement and disciplined financial management. Its Net Asset Value per share has increased to 1.9 times its end-2019 level, outperforming other listed GCC REITs with comparable data, while portfolio occupancy has risen from 69% at the end of 2020 to 95%.
Over the same period, the REIT has reduced its loan-to-value ratio from 62% to 19%, strengthening its balance sheet and providing substantial financial headroom to pursue selective growth opportunities.
For further information, including the Q3 2026 Factsheet, please refer to the Investor Relations Page on the website.
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FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
•Total Property Income up by 12% to USD 66.9m (Q3 2025: USD 59.6m).
•Net property income increased by 16% year-on-year to USD 59.9m (Q3 2025: USD 51.5m).
•Fund expenses dropped by 15% to USD 17.5m (Q3 2025: USD 20.6m).
•Finance to Asset Value (LTV) reduced to 19% (Q3 2025: 20%).
•Net Finance Costs decreased by 2.6% to USD 16.8m.
•Funds from Operations nearly doubled, reaching USD 25.6m (Q3 2025: USD 13.5m).
•Net Asset Value hit a new high of USD 955.1m or USD 2.99 per share, an 8% rise on Q3 2025.
•Occupancy remained strong at 95%.
•Quarterly Dividend of USD 7m paid in September 2026.
Total Property Income increased by 12% year-on-year to US$66.9 million, compared with US$59.6 million in Q3 2025. Net Property Income rose by 16% to US$59.9 million, up from US$51.5 million in the corresponding period last year, reflecting the continued strength of the portfolio and effective property management.
Operating Profit increased by 38% to US$42.4 million, while Funds from Operations nearly doubled to US$25.6 million, compared with US$13.5 million in Q3 2025. The improvement in profitability was supported by a 15% reduction in fund expenses to US$17.5 million, alongside a 2.6% decrease in net finance costs to US$16.8 million.
The REIT's balance sheet also continued to strengthen. Finance to Asset Value (LTV) decreased to 19%, while Net Asset Value (NAV) reached a new high of US$955.1 million, equivalent to US$2.99 per share and representing an 8% increase compared with Q3 2025.
Portfolio occupancy remained strong at 95%, underlining continued demand for top tier commercial property in Dubai.
Thierry Delvaux, Chief Executive Officer of Equitativa, said: “These results demonstrate the strength of our portfolio, the progress we are making in improving operational performance and the benefits of our disciplined approach to financial management. The near doubling of Funds from Operations, together with a new record Net Asset Value and a lower leverage ratio, provides a strong foundation for the next phase of our strategy.”
“Our focus remains on maximising the performance and long-term value of our existing assets while maintaining the financial flexibility to pursue suitable growth opportunities. We will build on our key strategic and operational initiatives to continue to deliver sustainable value to our shareholders.”
Reflecting its continued commitment to delivering sustainable shareholder returns, Emirates REIT paid an interim quarterly dividend of US$7 million in September 2026. This follows the REIT's approach to providing regular distributions to investors.
Emirates REIT’s performance is underpinned by a combination of strong long-term value creation, operational improvement and disciplined financial management. Its Net Asset Value per share has increased to 1.9 times its end-2019 level, outperforming other listed GCC REITs with comparable data, while portfolio occupancy has risen from 69% at the end of 2020 to 95%.
Over the same period, the REIT has reduced its loan-to-value ratio from 62% to 19%, strengthening its balance sheet and providing substantial financial headroom to pursue selective growth opportunities.
For further information, including the Q3 2026 Factsheet, please refer to the Investor Relations Page on the website.
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