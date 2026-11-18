MENAFN - ING) Focus remains on the AI narrative

Market sentiment was already jittery ahead of the Nvidia earnings report and amid headlines of a“controlled” escalation in the Middle East. 10y Treasury and Bund yields saw swings of 4bp to 5bp, ultimately ending lower, defying a hawkish backdrop from hotter-than-anticipated retail sales data and Fed commentary on the need for further tightening.

After markets closed, the Nvidia earnings report beat expectations, but broader equity markets in Asia were not able to carry that momentum forward. Keeping the AI narrative going is an important precondition for rates to move higher again. But with the pricing of the Anthropic IPO, another bellwether of tech sentiment awaits first.

French bonds tighten, but with elections still ahead, we doubt it will last

Markets were keeping a close eye on French bonds as Marine Le Pen, the leading contender in the presidential race, outlined her plans for the pension system. Markets appeared to take positively her proposal to introduce a private savings pillar.

We recognise the proposals are an acknowledgement that reform is needed, but ultimately there is still a lack of detail about how the estimated costs will be funded. More importantly, the plan to bring the pension age forward should be bad news from a deficit/debt point of view, as our economists argue.

Relief in spreads is still possible with the timely passage of a 2027 budget, even if by decree. But we doubt it will be a lasting one ahead of the presidential elections in April next year.

Wednesday's events and market view

All eyes will be on the Anthropic IPO, due to price on Wednesday and seen as an important bellwether for tech sentiment. Away from equity markets, the US will see the release of housing data – housing starts, building permits and pending home sales. The main focus for the market will be the FOMC minutes. But the market will listen for a fresher take from Fed officials Daly, Barr, Williams and Kashkari.

In Europe, after the UK inflation report, the eurozone will release its final inflation data for October. The day also sees a busy slate of prominent ECB speakers, including Nager, Kocher and President Lagarde.