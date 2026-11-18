Please see our 2027 FX Outlook for all the key themes driving FX trends next year.

USD: Topside pressure building

We have been discussing it for more than a week now, but those comments from the Fed's Chris Waller last Tuesday really focused minds on an extended Fed tightening cycle. Since then, price data has come in hot, while US activity data is also performing well. More insights into the US economy will come from tonight's release of the Fed's Beige Book ahead of the next FOMC meeting on 9 December. So far, the 15% correction in the Nasdaq has yet to really dent those Fed tightening expectations. And tech stocks might receive some support today from Nvidia's strong third-quarter earnings release last night and today's Anthropic's $90bn IPO set to price towards the high end of the $70-78 per share range.

Aside from the strong US economy and the Fed story, we are also seeing some underperformance of commodity currencies. Here, industrial metals are under pressure – especially iron ore – and even copper is starting to turn lower. Our Commodity Strategist, Ewa Manthey, discusses the prospect for industrial metals in the Latam section of our 2027 FX Outlook. There seem to be both demand and supply trends at work here, but ongoing pressure on industrial metals usually spells trouble for the Australian dollar, the South African rand and adds to the already weakened position of the Brazilian real. With central banks looking to slow, not accelerate, aggregate demand, it looks as though these trends could have a little further to run.

Price action suggests investors, already long the dollar, are not yet ready to chase the dollar much higher. But it is hard to stand in the way of a DXY advance to the next resistance area around 104.60. US housing data today looks unlikely to move markets.

Chris Turner

EUR: Dollar story dominates

Despite some seemingly better news out of France yesterday, EUR/USD continues to trade below 1.10 as the dollar story dominates. The FX options market suggests investors are yet to lean into much further EUR/USD downside from here. For example, one-month EUR/USD traded volatility has not moved much, while the price of a one-month risk reversal – the price of a euro put over a euro call option – remains steady near 0.5%. That probably reflects a market already short EUR/USD and covering, rather than opening new positions below 1.10.

However, the US story is looking increasingly solid and the balance of risks favours this EUR/USD move extending to the 1.0880 area. In focus today is the final release of the eurozone October CPI (expected at 4.0% year-on-year headline and 2.5% core) and a few ECB speakers later in the day.

Chris Turner

GBP: Further relative strength

EUR/GBP has corrected a little higher this European morning as the latest services inflation data for October came in slightly below expectations at 3.7% year-on-year. We doubt that is enough to trigger a wholesale re-pricing of the UK money market curve, although lower energy prices may be playing a greater role here today.

In our 2027 FX Outlook, we have a 0.83 forecast for EUR/GBP at the end of this year. A more hawkish Bank of England relative to the ECB over the coming months and PM Andy Burnham's efforts to get closer to Europe are two factors which should keep EUR/GBP offered. This pair does exhibit very low realised volatility, and therefore the 150bp pick-up in GBP over EUR deposit rates is meaningful support for sterling.

Chris Turner

BRL: Waiting on a new finance minister

The Brazilian real remains fragile as domestic politics, a strong dollar and high US rates, plus now lower commodity prices all weigh. The real looks unlikely to receive much of a reprieve from the external environment anytime soon, but President Lula's choice of a finance minister will have a big say in whether the domestic story exacerbates or reverses the recent heavy losses in the real. On Monday, a report that the left-leaning Aloizio Mercadante was being considered for the position hit the real.

Given all the concerns over the fiscal trajectory in Brazil, the choice of finance minister will be a key signal to the markets of President Lula's agenda. Were a name like Geraldo Alckmin to emerge as a front-runner, the real could see a reprieve. We think high real rates provide a supportive undercurrent for the real. But local politics need to be resolved first.

Chris Turner