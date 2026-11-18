MENAFN - ING) Energy - Recovering supply keeps pressure on oil

Oil prices edged lower in early trading as recovering supply and bearish US inventory data outweighed renewed geopolitical risks. Brent was trading around $92/bbl, while WTI remained below $85/bbl. API data showed US crude inventories rising by 5.3m barrels last week, well above expectations for a modest 0.4m barrel build. Gasoline stocks increased by 5.1m barrels and distillate inventories rose by 0.4m barrels, although crude stocks at Cushing fell by 1.7m barrels. The more closely watched EIA inventory report is due later today.

Supply developments are also weighing on prices. Ukrainian attacks on Russian refining infrastructure have continued, including facilities with combined processing capacity of almost 400k b/d, but Russian crude exports have still climbed to their highest since late July as more barrels have been redirected overseas. Meanwhile, OPEC+ production increased for a second consecutive month in October to 35.6m b/d, up 1.7m b/d, led by higher Saudi output. Russian production also increased to 8.76m b/d.

The recovery in supply is helping to ease concerns around the latest Middle East escalation. Further disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz remain an important upside risk, but rising OPEC+ output, resilient Russian exports and building US inventories point to a more comfortable supply picture. We continue to expect the oil balance to loosen as supply recovers, limiting the scope for a sustained rebound in prices.

Metals - Copper slips to six-month low as base metals retreat

Copper extended losses this morning, falling to its lowest level since May, below $13,000/t, as a stronger dollar, weaker sentiment around AI-related assets and concerns over Chinese demand weighed on the market.

Aluminium remained under pressure as the extreme tightness around the November LME expiry eased. The cash-to-December backwardation narrowed after briefly reaching around $190/t on Tuesday, but the underlying availability of exchange-deliverable metal remains constrained. LME inventories have more than halved this year and are at their lowest since 1990, leaving nearby spreads susceptible to further bouts of tightness. Looking to next year, stronger supply growth should gradually loosen the global aluminium balance, although additional production may not immediately translate into higher LME inventories.

Speculative positioning also points to softer sentiment across base metals. Copper net longs fell for a second consecutive week to 33,428 lots as of 13 November, their lowest since March, while aluminium net longs declined to 83,825 lots. Zinc positioning was broadly unchanged, with net longs edging up to 27,694 lots.