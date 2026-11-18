MENAFN - KNN India)The return of foreign investors to India is expected to support economic activity and boost exports, Chairman of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council (EAC-PM) S. Mahendra Dev said on Tuesday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Bhartiya Yuva Shakti Trust (BYST) JRD Tata Awards 2026 in New Delhi, Dev said the Indian economy is expected to grow by 7.3 per cent in the current year, with growth projected to accelerate to 7.7 per cent in the next quarter, reported IANS.

He noted that both foreign direct investment (FDI) and foreign portfolio investment (FPI) were returning to India, adding that foreign capital would complement domestic investment and strengthen economic momentum.

"We need not only domestic investment but also foreign direct investment. This will boost exports and other activities and supplement our domestic investment," Dev said.

India Targets USD 1 Trillion In Exports In FY27

Commenting on export performance, Dev said India had diversified its export base in recent years and remained on track to achieve its USD 1 trillion export target in FY2026-27.

He expressed confidence that export growth would continue through the year, supported by the wider range of products and markets.

BYST Recognises Entrepreneurs And Mentors

At the event, BYST Founder and Managing Trustee Lakshmi Venkataraman Venkatesan praised the efforts of entrepreneurs and mentors associated with the organisation.

She said this year's award recipients came from Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Haryana, highlighting the geographical spread of entrepreneurial activity.

Venkatesan also acknowledged Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for his efforts to promote entrepreneurship, employment generation and economic development across the country.

(KNN Bureau)