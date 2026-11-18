MENAFN - KNN India)The Quad on Tuesday announced new initiatives to strengthen cooperation on maritime security, artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity and business ties, while raising concerns over economic coercion and unilateral attempts to alter the regional status quo.

At the Quad Leaders' Summit in Manila, leaders of India, the United States, Australia and Japan announced plans for a Quad Business Leaders' Forum, enhanced cybersecurity cooperation and a maritime surveillance initiative.

In a joint statement, US President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae reaffirmed their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with emphasis on regional stability, secure supply chains and safe maritime routes.

The leaders opposed unilateral actions, including the use of force or coercion, that could escalate tensions and undermine regional stability, as reported by Times Of India.

They also raised concerns over economic coercion, including arbitrary export restrictions, and pledged to strengthen critical supply chains, protect freedom of navigation and overflight, and promote trusted technologies.

Quad Launches Maritime Surveillance Initiative

The Quad announced the Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Collaboration to strengthen information-sharing and maritime domain awareness across the region.

The leaders said Quad countries' P-8 and P-3C maritime patrol aircraft would participate in a joint maritime exercise in 2027, marking the first such exercise in a Quad framework.

The initiative aims to improve maritime monitoring, enhance the safety of sea routes and ensure open and resilient transit corridors across the Indo-Pacific.

Business Forum And AI Cooperation

The Quad announced that its first Business Leaders' Forum would be held in early 2027, bringing together business leaders, government officials and policy experts to strengthen private-sector engagement and promote regional trade partnerships.

The leaders reaffirmed support for the AI Accelerator, launched by their foreign ministers in Atlanta, to expand access to trusted AI technologies, support their deployment and provide technical assistance across the region.

The joint statement also highlighted progress under the Quad Partnership for Cable Connectivity and Resilience, aimed at expanding secure communications infrastructure.

Australia will extend its contribution to the partnership to include electricity cables, supporting regional energy security and connectivity. The leaders also welcomed upcoming undersea cable projects in the Indian Ocean.

Cybersecurity And Counterterrorism Cooperation

The four countries announced enhanced Quad Cybersecurity Cooperation to address the growing frequency and scale of cyber incidents and promote an open and secure cyberspace.

The leaders also condemned terrorism and violent extremism, including cross-border terrorism, and pledged to strengthen existing counterterrorism cooperation.

Reaffirming support for ASEAN centrality and unity, they said they would work with regional partners to address common challenges and deliver tangible benefits across the Indo-Pacific.

(KNN Bureau)