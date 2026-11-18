JCI And PMI Partner To Empower Young Leaders With Global Project Management Skills And Certifications
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) The partnership pairs JCI members' community project experience with PMI learning resources and professional certificationsCLARK, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 November 2026 – Junior Chamber International (JCI) and Project Management Institute (PMI) have formed a partnership to help JCI's young members build their project management skills and grow their careers.
JCI members, aged 18 to 40, lead community projects that tackle local challenges in their cities and countries. Through the partnership, they can pair that hands-on experience with PMI learning resources and professional certifications, building skills that strengthen both their community impact and their careers.
The announcement comes as JCI holds its 2026 World Congress in Clark, Philippines, from 11 to 15 November. Asia and the Pacific is home to a large, active JCI community, with national organizations in more than 20 countries and territories working together across the region.
“Our 2026 theme is Lead, Connect, Evolve. Every JCI project begins with a young person who chooses to act, and connecting our members with PMI helps them evolve into skilled project leaders,” said 2026 JCI President Alejandra Castillo.
“PMI gives our members the tools to deliver their projects and a path to certifications that open doors well beyond JCI,” said JCI Secretary General Elvin Teo.
“Young people are already driving projects to create meaningful change in their organizations and communities, and this partnership will help them build on that experience with the skills, tools, and globally recognized professional certifications PMI offers,” said Johannes Heinlein, interim president and CEO of Project Management Institute.“By bringing together JCI's extraordinary network of emerging leaders with the expertise PMI has built over nearly 60 years in project management and project success, we can help more young professionals become lifelong learners and turn their ambition into lasting impact through their professional careers.”
--br-rong> Hashtag: #JCI
Junior Chamber InternationalJCI is a global membership organization of active young citizens aged 18 to 40 who are dedicated to creating positive change in their communities. Through leadership development, entrepreneurship and community projects, JCI empowers young people to solve local challenges and make a global impact. Learn more at jci.
PMIPMI is the leading authority in project management, dedicated to guiding the way to project success. Since 1969, PMI has shone a light on the power of project management and the people behind the projects. With a global community, gold-standard professional certifications, and career-long learning opportunities, PMI empowers current and aspiring project professionals, as well as organizations, with knowledge and resources to lead effectively and create an impact in the communities they serve. Join PMI in elevating our world – one project at a time. Connect with us at, linkedin/company/projectmanagementinstitute, on Instagram @pmi_org, and on TikTok @PMInstitute.
JCI members, aged 18 to 40, lead community projects that tackle local challenges in their cities and countries. Through the partnership, they can pair that hands-on experience with PMI learning resources and professional certifications, building skills that strengthen both their community impact and their careers.
The announcement comes as JCI holds its 2026 World Congress in Clark, Philippines, from 11 to 15 November. Asia and the Pacific is home to a large, active JCI community, with national organizations in more than 20 countries and territories working together across the region.
“Our 2026 theme is Lead, Connect, Evolve. Every JCI project begins with a young person who chooses to act, and connecting our members with PMI helps them evolve into skilled project leaders,” said 2026 JCI President Alejandra Castillo.
“PMI gives our members the tools to deliver their projects and a path to certifications that open doors well beyond JCI,” said JCI Secretary General Elvin Teo.
“Young people are already driving projects to create meaningful change in their organizations and communities, and this partnership will help them build on that experience with the skills, tools, and globally recognized professional certifications PMI offers,” said Johannes Heinlein, interim president and CEO of Project Management Institute.“By bringing together JCI's extraordinary network of emerging leaders with the expertise PMI has built over nearly 60 years in project management and project success, we can help more young professionals become lifelong learners and turn their ambition into lasting impact through their professional careers.”
--br-rong> Hashtag: #JCI
Junior Chamber InternationalJCI is a global membership organization of active young citizens aged 18 to 40 who are dedicated to creating positive change in their communities. Through leadership development, entrepreneurship and community projects, JCI empowers young people to solve local challenges and make a global impact. Learn more at jci.
PMIPMI is the leading authority in project management, dedicated to guiding the way to project success. Since 1969, PMI has shone a light on the power of project management and the people behind the projects. With a global community, gold-standard professional certifications, and career-long learning opportunities, PMI empowers current and aspiring project professionals, as well as organizations, with knowledge and resources to lead effectively and create an impact in the communities they serve. Join PMI in elevating our world – one project at a time. Connect with us at, linkedin/company/projectmanagementinstitute, on Instagram @pmi_org, and on TikTok @PMInstitute.
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