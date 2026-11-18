Vietnam's Ministry Of Industry And Trade To Support Global Energy Exhibition & Congress Vietnam In 2027
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Inaugural event will connect the global energy industry with opportunities in Vietnam as the country plans to mobilize US$136.3 billion in power generation and transmission investment.
HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 November 2026 – At a press conference in Hanoi today, Vietnam Exposition Center (VEC) and dmg events announced the launch of Global Energy Exhibition & Congress Vietnam. Vietnam's Ministry of Industry and Trade supports the event and encourages energy companies to take an active part, recognising the event's role in strengthening international cooperation and connecting Vietnamese businesses with new partners. Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Truong Thanh Hoai attended the press conference and announced the Ministry's support for the inaugural event.
With support from Petrovietnam, EVN and Petrolimex, the exhibition and congress will bring Vietnamese policymakers and energy companies together with international investors, project developers and technology providers to discuss investment priorities and explore partnerships. On the exhibition floor, companies will showcase products, services and technologies from across the energy value chain, giving buyers the opportunity to compare solutions, meet suppliers and discuss their project requirements directly.
Vietnam's demand for energy is rising as its economy and population grow, its cities expand and its manufacturers increase production for global markets. To meet that demand, the country is diversifying its energy mix, expanding generation capacity and strengthening its grid. Vietnam's revised Power Development Plan VIII estimates that US$136.3 billion in power generation and transmission investment will be needed between 2026 and 2030.
Speaking at the press conference, Truong Thanh Hoai, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade said that, in order to implement Politburo Resolution No. 70-NQ/TW on ensuring national energy security and the revised Power Development Plan VIII, Vietnam needs to mobilise additional resources in terms of finance, technology, and management capabilities, particularly from international partners and the private sector. The event is precisely the“practical solution platform” to address these requirements.
The Ministry's leader also acknowledged the organisers' efforts and expressed the expectation that energy corporations and businesses would actively participate in and support the event, creating further opportunities for policy dialogue, partner networking, and business capability building.
Nguyen Viet Quang, Vice Chairman & CEO of Vingroup, said,“Energy is a sector of particular strategic focus for Vietnam. The country has very large investment needs in power generation and infrastructure, driving demand for capital and technology from around the world. At the same time, Vietnam has projects and operational experience that deserve to be better known globally.
“We expect that over three days, from 26 to 28 May 2027, VEC will become the meeting point for the global energy industry, with high-level forums, conferences, technical seminars, exhibitions and face-to-face meetings under the theme 'Securing Asia's Energy Future'.”
Geoff Dickinson, CEO of dmg events, said,“Vietnam's economic growth is creating opportunities across the energy value chain, from securing new sources of supply to modernising infrastructure and improving how industry uses energy. Turning those opportunities into projects takes capital, technology and strong partnerships. Developers need financing, operators need equipment and expertise, and international companies need Vietnamese partners who know how to deliver projects here.
“Together with Vietnam Exposition Center, and with the support of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Petrovietnam, EVN and Petrolimex, we are bringing the global energy industry to Hanoi to do business.”
Global Energy Exhibition & Congress Vietnam will bring the energy industry together through an international exhibition, the Strategic Conference and Technical Conferences, leadership roundtables and business meetings. Across the exhibition, companies will showcase the technologies, equipments and services needed to generate, transmit, store and use energy.
The exhibition is expected to span six halls, showcasing companies and solutions across the following sectors: power generation, grids and utilities, LNG, natural gas and energy security, renewables, storage and flexible power systems, transport, electrification and digital technologies.
The Strategic Conference will convene policymakers, senior energy executives, utilities, project developers and investors to discuss the policy and investment decisions that will shape Vietnam's energy security and the delivery of new infrastructure.
The Technical Conferences will bring together engineers, technical specialists and project teams to share lessons from operational experience and explore how new technologies can be deployed across power generation, grids, LNG and gas, renewables and energy storage.
For more information, visit
Global Energy Exhibition & Congress Vietnam is the first initiative in a long-term partnership between VEC and dmg events to develop international exhibitions and congresses in Vietnam.
Hashtag: #VECAbout the Global Energy Exhibition & Congress VietnamThe Global Energy Exhibition & Congress Vietnam is a new international event connecting Vietnam's energy market with global investment, technology and business opportunities. With the support of Vietnam's Ministry of Industry and Trade, the inaugural edition will take place from 26 to 28 May 2027 at the Vietnam Exposition Center in Hanoi. Visit
About VingroupVingroup is Vietnam's largest private conglomerate and was ranked 57th on TIME magazine's list of the Best Companies in Asia-Pacific 2026. Throughout more than three decades of development, Vingroup has consistently pushed new boundaries, created new engines of growth, and progressively expanded the reach of Vietnam's business ecosystem onto the global stage. Today, companies within the Vingroup ecosystem operate in 12 countries, providing employment for more than 400,000 people across six core pillars: Industrials & Technology, Real Estate & Services, Infrastructure, Green Energy, Social Enterprises, and Culture & Sports.
For more information, please visit: .
About the Vietnam Exposition Center (VEC)Vietnam Exposition Center (VEC), a member of Vingroup, is an exhibition complex in Hanoi spanning 90 hectares. As a member of UFI, the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry, VEC hosts major national and international events and is committed to its mission to“Bring Vietnam to the world and bring the world to Vietnam”. Visit vec.
About dmg events
Since 1989, dmg events has created connections that enable growth by bringing together global industries, governments and innovators to drive collaboration, unlock commercial opportunity and advance meaningful progress across the world's most important markets. Through high-impact events and strategic partnerships, dmg events supports businesses and communities to navigate change, accelerate innovation and build sustainable success.
The company operates from 14 offices worldwide and delivers more than 33 events annually, welcoming over 650,000 attendees and enabling business growth across a range of key sectors. With deep regional knowledge and international reach, dmg events is uniquely positioned to understand market dynamics, cultivate meaningful relationships and deliver impactful, market-leading experiences.
Within the global energy industry, dmg events convenes one of the most influential international portfolios, hosting leading energy events across four continents, including ADIPEC, Gastech, Europe Energy Week, Global Energy Show Canada, and Egypt Energy Show. These events bring together policymakers, industry leaders, investors and innovators to engage on the priorities shaping the future of energy systems and global markets.
dmg events is committed to enabling a sustainable and resilient future by supporting cross-sector collaboration and addressing some of the world's most pressing challenges.
Visit .
-
Supported by Vietnam's Ministry of Industry and Trade, the inaugural Global Energy Exhibition & Congress will take place from 26 to 28 May 2027 at the Vietnam Exposition Center in Hanoi.
The event is supported by Vietnam National Industry – Energy Group (Petrovietnam), Vietnam Electricity (EVN), Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex), representing leading businesses in electricity, oil, gas and fuel distribution.
The event will welcome 30,000+ energy professionals, 800 exhibitors, 1,000 conference delegates and 450 speakers
HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 November 2026 – At a press conference in Hanoi today, Vietnam Exposition Center (VEC) and dmg events announced the launch of Global Energy Exhibition & Congress Vietnam. Vietnam's Ministry of Industry and Trade supports the event and encourages energy companies to take an active part, recognising the event's role in strengthening international cooperation and connecting Vietnamese businesses with new partners. Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Truong Thanh Hoai attended the press conference and announced the Ministry's support for the inaugural event.
With support from Petrovietnam, EVN and Petrolimex, the exhibition and congress will bring Vietnamese policymakers and energy companies together with international investors, project developers and technology providers to discuss investment priorities and explore partnerships. On the exhibition floor, companies will showcase products, services and technologies from across the energy value chain, giving buyers the opportunity to compare solutions, meet suppliers and discuss their project requirements directly.
Vietnam's demand for energy is rising as its economy and population grow, its cities expand and its manufacturers increase production for global markets. To meet that demand, the country is diversifying its energy mix, expanding generation capacity and strengthening its grid. Vietnam's revised Power Development Plan VIII estimates that US$136.3 billion in power generation and transmission investment will be needed between 2026 and 2030.
Speaking at the press conference, Truong Thanh Hoai, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade said that, in order to implement Politburo Resolution No. 70-NQ/TW on ensuring national energy security and the revised Power Development Plan VIII, Vietnam needs to mobilise additional resources in terms of finance, technology, and management capabilities, particularly from international partners and the private sector. The event is precisely the“practical solution platform” to address these requirements.
The Ministry's leader also acknowledged the organisers' efforts and expressed the expectation that energy corporations and businesses would actively participate in and support the event, creating further opportunities for policy dialogue, partner networking, and business capability building.
Nguyen Viet Quang, Vice Chairman & CEO of Vingroup, said,“Energy is a sector of particular strategic focus for Vietnam. The country has very large investment needs in power generation and infrastructure, driving demand for capital and technology from around the world. At the same time, Vietnam has projects and operational experience that deserve to be better known globally.
“We expect that over three days, from 26 to 28 May 2027, VEC will become the meeting point for the global energy industry, with high-level forums, conferences, technical seminars, exhibitions and face-to-face meetings under the theme 'Securing Asia's Energy Future'.”
Geoff Dickinson, CEO of dmg events, said,“Vietnam's economic growth is creating opportunities across the energy value chain, from securing new sources of supply to modernising infrastructure and improving how industry uses energy. Turning those opportunities into projects takes capital, technology and strong partnerships. Developers need financing, operators need equipment and expertise, and international companies need Vietnamese partners who know how to deliver projects here.
“Together with Vietnam Exposition Center, and with the support of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Petrovietnam, EVN and Petrolimex, we are bringing the global energy industry to Hanoi to do business.”
Global Energy Exhibition & Congress Vietnam will bring the energy industry together through an international exhibition, the Strategic Conference and Technical Conferences, leadership roundtables and business meetings. Across the exhibition, companies will showcase the technologies, equipments and services needed to generate, transmit, store and use energy.
The exhibition is expected to span six halls, showcasing companies and solutions across the following sectors: power generation, grids and utilities, LNG, natural gas and energy security, renewables, storage and flexible power systems, transport, electrification and digital technologies.
The Strategic Conference will convene policymakers, senior energy executives, utilities, project developers and investors to discuss the policy and investment decisions that will shape Vietnam's energy security and the delivery of new infrastructure.
The Technical Conferences will bring together engineers, technical specialists and project teams to share lessons from operational experience and explore how new technologies can be deployed across power generation, grids, LNG and gas, renewables and energy storage.
For more information, visit
Global Energy Exhibition & Congress Vietnam is the first initiative in a long-term partnership between VEC and dmg events to develop international exhibitions and congresses in Vietnam.
Hashtag: #VECAbout the Global Energy Exhibition & Congress VietnamThe Global Energy Exhibition & Congress Vietnam is a new international event connecting Vietnam's energy market with global investment, technology and business opportunities. With the support of Vietnam's Ministry of Industry and Trade, the inaugural edition will take place from 26 to 28 May 2027 at the Vietnam Exposition Center in Hanoi. Visit
About VingroupVingroup is Vietnam's largest private conglomerate and was ranked 57th on TIME magazine's list of the Best Companies in Asia-Pacific 2026. Throughout more than three decades of development, Vingroup has consistently pushed new boundaries, created new engines of growth, and progressively expanded the reach of Vietnam's business ecosystem onto the global stage. Today, companies within the Vingroup ecosystem operate in 12 countries, providing employment for more than 400,000 people across six core pillars: Industrials & Technology, Real Estate & Services, Infrastructure, Green Energy, Social Enterprises, and Culture & Sports.
For more information, please visit: .
About the Vietnam Exposition Center (VEC)Vietnam Exposition Center (VEC), a member of Vingroup, is an exhibition complex in Hanoi spanning 90 hectares. As a member of UFI, the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry, VEC hosts major national and international events and is committed to its mission to“Bring Vietnam to the world and bring the world to Vietnam”. Visit vec.
About dmg events
Since 1989, dmg events has created connections that enable growth by bringing together global industries, governments and innovators to drive collaboration, unlock commercial opportunity and advance meaningful progress across the world's most important markets. Through high-impact events and strategic partnerships, dmg events supports businesses and communities to navigate change, accelerate innovation and build sustainable success.
The company operates from 14 offices worldwide and delivers more than 33 events annually, welcoming over 650,000 attendees and enabling business growth across a range of key sectors. With deep regional knowledge and international reach, dmg events is uniquely positioned to understand market dynamics, cultivate meaningful relationships and deliver impactful, market-leading experiences.
Within the global energy industry, dmg events convenes one of the most influential international portfolios, hosting leading energy events across four continents, including ADIPEC, Gastech, Europe Energy Week, Global Energy Show Canada, and Egypt Energy Show. These events bring together policymakers, industry leaders, investors and innovators to engage on the priorities shaping the future of energy systems and global markets.
dmg events is committed to enabling a sustainable and resilient future by supporting cross-sector collaboration and addressing some of the world's most pressing challenges.
Visit .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment