Beyond Street Food: Award-Winning Bangkok Thai Restaurant Kwantip Reveals The Foundations Of Traditional Thai Cuisine
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Recognised at the recent Thailand Top 25 Restaurants Awards 2026, Chef Pom invites travellers to discover generations of family recipes and the Thai dining tradition of Samrub in Bangkok's vibrant Ari neighbourhood, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 November 2026 – Bangkok's street food may be famous worldwide, but Thailand's culinary heritage extends far beyond its bustling markets. In Ari, a Bangkok neighbourhood known for independent cafés, creative spaces and a lively dining scene, Kwantip – Samrub Thai Dining introduces visitors to the family recipes, cooking techniques and dining traditions that underpin Thai cuisine.
The restaurant has recently received the Thailand Top 25 Restaurants Award 2026 in the category “Excellence in the Art of Thai Gastronomy,” recognising its dedication to traditional Thai gastronomy.
Led by Chef Pom M.L. Kwantip Devakula, Kwantip seeks to protect traditional Thai cuisine by drawing on generations of family knowledge: Central Thai recipes from Devavesm Palace inherited from her grandmother and Southern Thai recipes from Thung Song passed down by her mother.
“Every Thai dish has its own charm and defining flavour that gives it a unique identity,” says Chef Pom.“Each family may prepare a dish differently, but its defining flavour must remain. At Kwantip, we aim to preserve the knowledge and flavours of the dishes my grandmother and mother used to prepare for me. I now prepare these same recipes and flavours for my children and everyone to enjoy, passing down the original tastes from one generation to the next.”
Kwantip's approach rests on three elements: traditional cooking methods, inherited recipes and the Thai way of eating. Central to the experience is Samrub, the tradition of serving complementary dishes together rather than as sequential courses. Diners alternate between spicy, sour, salty and sweet flavours, discovering how contrasting tastes and textures create balance across a meal. Individual Samrub servings allow guests to enjoy this traditional experience while accommodating personal preferences and dietary requirements.
The restaurant also demonstrates that authenticity is defined by technique, not simply an ingredient's origin. Japanese Wagyu, Ama Ebi, caviar and uni may feature in traditional Thai cooking when prepared with an understanding of its flavours and methods. This philosophy is captured in “Global Ingredients, Traditional Soul.”
Rather than reinterpret Thai food through Western fine dining, Kwantip protects its culinary roots by preserving inherited recipes, defining flavours and traditional techniques. Seasonal menus celebrate traditional flavours, while an intimate setting inspired by Chef Pom's childhood at Devavesm Palace evokes a family home. Chef Air Kulapol Samsen, Chef Pom's youngest son, helps carry the family's culinary knowledge forward.
For international visitors exploring Bangkok beyond its familiar food landmarks, Kwantip offers an opportunity to experience the recipes, techniques and rituals behind Thailand's culinary heritage.
Hashtag: #Kwantip
About KwantipKwantip – Samrub Thai Dining is a Bangkok restaurant dedicated to preserving and presenting Thai culinary heritage through the tradition of Samrub. Led by Chef Pom M.L. Kwantip Devakula, the restaurant draws on family recipes and culinary knowledge connected to Devavesm Palace cuisine and Southern Thai tradition. Kwantip's approach is guided by the principle that technique and balance define the soul of Thai cuisine.
Discover more about Kwantip – Samrub Thai Dining at
The restaurant has recently received the Thailand Top 25 Restaurants Award 2026 in the category “Excellence in the Art of Thai Gastronomy,” recognising its dedication to traditional Thai gastronomy.
Led by Chef Pom M.L. Kwantip Devakula, Kwantip seeks to protect traditional Thai cuisine by drawing on generations of family knowledge: Central Thai recipes from Devavesm Palace inherited from her grandmother and Southern Thai recipes from Thung Song passed down by her mother.
“Every Thai dish has its own charm and defining flavour that gives it a unique identity,” says Chef Pom.“Each family may prepare a dish differently, but its defining flavour must remain. At Kwantip, we aim to preserve the knowledge and flavours of the dishes my grandmother and mother used to prepare for me. I now prepare these same recipes and flavours for my children and everyone to enjoy, passing down the original tastes from one generation to the next.”
Kwantip's approach rests on three elements: traditional cooking methods, inherited recipes and the Thai way of eating. Central to the experience is Samrub, the tradition of serving complementary dishes together rather than as sequential courses. Diners alternate between spicy, sour, salty and sweet flavours, discovering how contrasting tastes and textures create balance across a meal. Individual Samrub servings allow guests to enjoy this traditional experience while accommodating personal preferences and dietary requirements.
The restaurant also demonstrates that authenticity is defined by technique, not simply an ingredient's origin. Japanese Wagyu, Ama Ebi, caviar and uni may feature in traditional Thai cooking when prepared with an understanding of its flavours and methods. This philosophy is captured in “Global Ingredients, Traditional Soul.”
Rather than reinterpret Thai food through Western fine dining, Kwantip protects its culinary roots by preserving inherited recipes, defining flavours and traditional techniques. Seasonal menus celebrate traditional flavours, while an intimate setting inspired by Chef Pom's childhood at Devavesm Palace evokes a family home. Chef Air Kulapol Samsen, Chef Pom's youngest son, helps carry the family's culinary knowledge forward.
For international visitors exploring Bangkok beyond its familiar food landmarks, Kwantip offers an opportunity to experience the recipes, techniques and rituals behind Thailand's culinary heritage.
Hashtag: #Kwantip
About KwantipKwantip – Samrub Thai Dining is a Bangkok restaurant dedicated to preserving and presenting Thai culinary heritage through the tradition of Samrub. Led by Chef Pom M.L. Kwantip Devakula, the restaurant draws on family recipes and culinary knowledge connected to Devavesm Palace cuisine and Southern Thai tradition. Kwantip's approach is guided by the principle that technique and balance define the soul of Thai cuisine.
Discover more about Kwantip – Samrub Thai Dining at
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