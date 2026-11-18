MENAFN - USA Art News) Seven artworks reportedly from the collection of artistsold for a total ofat Christie's New York on. The group, titled“Heroes and Lovers,” was offered during the auction house's 20th-century art sale. Despite the final sum, the combined hammer price offell short of the collective low estimate of, excluding buyer's fees.

The sale included four works by Pablo Picasso, alongside pieces by Jean-Honoré Fragonard, Cornelis Cornelisz. van Haarlem, François Le Moyne, Édouard Manet, and Tilman Riemenschneider. Two unnamed industry sources informed the New York Times this fall that the nine works consigned to Christie's by Koons were guaranteed a minimum price, with proceeds intended for his art production. Christie's identified the seller only as“a distinguished collector.” The remaining two works from Koons's holdings are slated for sale during the house's Classic Week next year.

Four of the seven works sold below their low estimates, and four also registered an inflation-adjusted loss for the seller. A 1969 Picasso canvas, Le Baiser, was the top-estimated lot at $40 million–$60 million, eventually hammering for $26.5 million and selling for $31.2 million with fees. Koons had purchased it at Sotheby's in 2008 for $17.4 million ( $27.1 million adjusted for inflation). Another Picasso, Tête de femme (Dora Maar) (1941), with an estimate of $25 million–$35 million, hammered at $25.5 million to Christie's vice-chairman Katharine Arnold, selling for $30 million with fees. Koons had acquired this piece at Christie's New York in 2007 for $16.3 million ( $26.1 million adjusted for inflation).

Picasso's Couple (1969), estimated at $12 million–$18 million, hammered for $13 million to Christie's global president Alex Rotter, selling for $15.6 million with fees. Koons bought it at Sotheby's London in 2011 for $10.5 million ( $15.8 million adjusted for inflation). His Tête de femme (1939–40) by Picasso, estimated at $10 million–$15 million, hammered for $6 million to deputy chairman Olivier Camu, selling for $7.4 million with fees. Koons had purchased it at Sotheby's Paris in 2012 for $7.9 million ( $11.5 million adjusted for inflation).

The 8-foot-wide canvas Hercules and Achelous (1590) by Dutch painter Cornelis Cornelisz. van Haarlem, estimated at $12 million–$18 million, hammered for $11.5 million to Andrew Fletcher, global head of old masters, selling for $13.9 million with fees. This painting, which Koons acquired in 2008, previously set the artist's record at $8.1 million. It was on loan to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York until 2018.

A German wooden sculpture, Saint Catherine (circa 1505) by Tilman Riemenschneider, estimated at $4 million–$6 million, hammered at $4.5 million to François de Poortere, head of old masters for New York, selling for $5.6 million with fees. Koons purchased it at Sotheby's New York in 2008 for $6.3 million ( $10 million adjusted for inflation), setting the artist's current record, and it was on view at the Met until 2019.

The least expensive work from the group was Manet's pastel Femme au tub (circa 1878–79), estimated at $1 million–$1.5 million. It hammered at $800,000, selling for $1 million with fees, less than half of the $2.3 million ( $3.3 million adjusted for inflation) Koons paid for it at Sotheby's London in 2014. This piece was previously exhibited at the Art Institute of Chicago, the Getty, and the Met. Koons's own 1986 sculpture Rabbit sold for $91.1 million at Christie's in 2019.

We previously reported:

Wassily Kandinsky's 1922-23 painting, Betonte Ecken, is anticipated to sell for $60 million to $80 million at Christie's New York on November 17.

Doyle will auction the collection of art critic Robert Pincus-Witten and textile designer Leon Hecht, featuring a rare Yves Klein receipt book.

Two rare Jan van Huysum pendant paintings,“A Vase of Flowers” and“Fruit with Flowers,” are expected to sell for up to $10.7 million at Christie's London.

Source: ARTnews