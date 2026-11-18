Don't Stop Me Now by Queen has been voted the most motivational song in history.

A study of 2,000 adults found the 1978 classic is most likely to get you pumped up and ready for action, ahead of Eye of the Tiger, by Survivor, and Elton John's I'm Still Standing.

Also featuring in the top 10 were Queen's We Will Rock You, The Killers' Mr Brightside and Lose Yourself, by Eminem.

It also emerged 72 per cent believe listening to the right music can improve their general performance, with the same percentage considering music important in helping to motivate them.

The study also found 84 per cent of those who deliberately use music for motivation said the right song can work its magic either immediately or within a few minutes.

The research was commissioned by Vauxhall, which has worked with some of Britain's next generation of sporting stars to reveal the tracks they turn to before training and competition, as part of its 'Playlist of Champions' [].

It features a selection of personal favourite songs from Vauxhall's Team GB ambassadors, who each won a medal at Paris 2024: track cyclist Emma Finucane MBE, Taekwondo athlete Caden Cunningham, gymnast Jake Jarman, and diver Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix.

Eurig Druce, Vauxhall managing director, said:“As a proud partner of Team GB, we are honoured to be working closely with this inspiring group of Olympic talent and finding out what helps motivate them to perform at their best.

“The research proves how music has an incredible ability to change how we feel in a matter of moments, and that's no different for elite athletes.

“Vauxhall has created the Playlist of Champions to share some of the songs that get Britain's sporting stars in the zone and give a little extra motivation to everyone else too.”

Alongside the combined 'Playlist of Champions', each athlete has their own individual playlist featuring the tracks that mean the most to them.

For Emma Finucane MBE, TATE (How I Feel) by Fred Again is the track of choice before competing, while Miley Cyrus' We Can't Stop is her go-to feel-good song.

Jake Jarman opts for Hummer by Tame Impala to help him focus before big competitions while Elephant, also by Tame Impala, provides motivation during tougher training sessions.

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix selected We Are the Champions by Queen as the song she would play to celebrate a major achievement.

Caden Cunningham turns to Bob Marley's Sun Is Shining to keep him motivated during training and Can't Take My Eyes Off You by Frankie Valli to focus ahead of competitions.

When it comes to working out, one in five adults consider music essential, admitting they simply can't exercise without it.

But a good tune doesn't just make a task feel easier, it appears to help people push themselves further.

Nearly a third (31 per cent) have run or walked faster after putting on the right tunes, while 30 per cent have exercised for longer than planned and 28 per cent have worked out harder.

When it comes to the perfect motivational track, 46 per cent said a strong beat was most important, followed by a catchy chorus and being able to sing along, both on 37 per cent.

But for many, the motivational soundtrack continues when they get behind the wheel.

Among those who typically listen to either music or podcasts while driving, 67 per cent opt for music compared to just five per cent who choose podcasts, while 13 per cent listen to both.

The OnePoll study found half of those who listen to music in the car do so on every journey, while 31 per cent are most likely to turn up the tunes when driving alone.

And 83 per cent of Brits say that having a good playlist is important to them when going on a long drive or road trip.

Eurig Druce, from Vauxhall, added:“Whether you're an athlete preparing for competition or a driver setting off on a long journey, the right soundtrack can make all the difference to how you feel.

“With so many drivers saying a good playlist is important on a long journey, we hope the Playlist of Champions gives people some fresh inspiration for the soundtrack to their next drive.”

THE TOP 25 MOST INSPIRING SONGS AS VOTED FOR BY THE BRITISH PUBLIC

1. Don't Stop Me Now – Queen

2. Eye of the Tiger – Survivor

3. I'm Still Standing – Elton John

4. We Will Rock You – Queen

5. Mr. Brightside – The Killers

6. Lose Yourself – Eminem

7. Don't Stop Believin' – Journey

8. Born to Run – Bruce Springsteen

9. Unstoppable – Sia

10. The Final Countdown – Europe

11. Shake It Off – Taylor Swift

12. Titanium – David Guetta feat. Sia

13. Thunderstruck – AC/DC

14. Wake Me Up – Avicii

15. I Gotta Feeling – The Black Eyed Peas

16. Pump It – The Black Eyed Peas

17. Firework – Katy Perry

18. Dog Days Are Over – Florence + The Machine

19. Sandstorm – Darude

20. Freed From Desire – Gala

21. Can't Hold Us – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Ray Dalton

22. Run the World (Girls) – Beyoncé

23. Levitating – Dua Lipa

24. Physical – Dua Lipa

25. On Top of the World – Imagine Dragons