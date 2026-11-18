This year's 15 most-wanted Christmas toys have been put through their paces by the nation's harshest critics – a panel of children.

For the second year running, eight lucky youngsters were invited to try out every toy on the 2026 DreamToys list, this time travelling to Birmingham after winning their spot as a judge through a national competition.

The panel was made up of four boys and four girls aged between three and 12 who had the chance to put the winners through their paces before they were announced to the public.

Among the top must-have gizmos and gadgets on this year's DreamToys list were Clickeez Bubble Pops Keyboard, Giftie Badge Maker, and Starts with Ends With word game.

These and the rest of the winners were put through the ringer and reviewed by the newly appointed 'Mini Toy Testers', who presented their verdicts to the camera.

Archie enjoyed the interactivity of the VTech® Toy Story 5 Explore & Learn Lilypad, noting how both the eyes and hands moved.

Others shared details of their existing collections while checking out the highly sought after Pokémon Trading Card Game: 30th Celebration Elite Trainer Box.

A trio of testers were then surprised by the Primal Hatch Megalodon Specimen, exclaiming 'it made me jump!'

While playing with the KPop Demon Hunters Huntr/x Singing Dolls, Mila affectionately commented on their 'long, beautiful hair'.

Dheeya, meanwhile, was a big fan of the texture of the squishy NeeDoh Swirl Niceberg.

Panellists also tried to avoid getting completely covered by the Gui Gui Mega Slime Haul and had fun imagining life on the high seas aboard the LEGO® Creator 3 in 1 Iconic Pirate Ship which can be constructed into three different builds.

Ruby and George went head-to-head using the Beyblades Sneak Attack Battle Set while others raced along the tracks on the Hot Wheels CityTM Ultimate T-Rex Garage.

While the expanding power of both the PAW Patrol Megasaurus Dino Vehicle and furReal Gabby the Grow & Roar Tiger impressed the panel as they got 'taller and taller'.

Playtime got its very own soundtrack from tunes on the Mini Brands Really Works Vinyl Playset which plays real music from tiny records.

Six-year-old Hendrix summed it up for the whole panel when he said:“This has really been the most exciting day of my life, I absolutely love being a toy tester.”

The DreamToys list is the UK's most authoritative prediction of the most sought-after new toys on the high street and is selected by a panel of independent toy retailers and experts, from small stores to national chains.

The excitement shown by the Mini Toy Testers comes at a time when demand for toys is soaring across the UK.

According to Circana, the toy market grew by 13 per cent in value year-to-date to September 2026, reaching £2.64bn, marking the fastest growth seen in more than a decade.

During the same period, Brits bought 257 million toys, up 17 per cent on last year and equivalent to an additional 38 million toys finding their way into homes nationwide.

Separate research of 1,000 children aged 6-12 commissioned by the Toy Retailers Association also found an increase in the number of toys they are hoping to get this year compared to 2025 – rising from five to seven on average.

A hopeful 20 per cent are even wishing for more than 10 to appear under the tree – compared to just 13 per cent who said the same last year.

When deciding what to put on their Christmas list, there has also been a rise in reliance on traditional catalogues and magazines, up to 34 per cent from 29 per cent.

Playing with their new toys remains a highlight, with 67 per cent saying this is the best part of the day, after waking up on Christmas morning (69 per cent) and opening their main presents (68 per cent).

According to the OnePoll data, the top most loved toys were games (44 per cent), soft toys (42 per cent), arts and crafts (38 per cent), and building sets (35 per cent).

Paul Reader, Chairman of the DreamToys Selection Panel, which is giving children across the UK the chance to win all 15 toys from the list [], said:“It's important to us when putting this list together that we get the final stamp of approval from the people that really matter – the kids.

“Seeing their positive reactions to the toys on the list is a fantastic feeling, as it shows the magic that these amazing toys can bring to the festive season.

“With more families prioritising fun and play, and the toy market enjoying its strongest growth in more than a decade, it's clear that great toys continue to capture children's imaginations and bring people together.

“We hope that children all across the UK will feel the same joy come Christmas morning when they unwrap their brand-new toys.”

The list is presented alphabetically as a full top 15 and is not ranked in any way.

DREAMTOYS LIST 2026

Beyblades Sneak Attack Battle Set, £49.99 – Hasbro

Clickeez Bubble Pops Keyboard, £29.99 – Vivid Goliath

furReal Gabby the Grow & Roar Tiger, £79.99 – Just Play

Giftie Badge Maker, £34.99 – Character Options

Gui Gui Mega Slime Haul, £29.99 – Moose Toys

Hot Wheels CityTM Ultimate T-Rex Garage, £129.99 – Mattel UK

KPop Demon Hunters Huntr/x Singing Dolls, £34.99 – Mattel UK

LEGO® Creator 3 in 1 Iconic Pirate Ship, £89.99 – The LEGO Group

Mini Brands Really Works Vinyl Playset, £19.99 – ZURU

NeeDoh Swirl Niceberg, £13.99 – Bigjigs Toys

PAW Patrol Megasaurus Dino Vehicle, £59.99 – Spin Master Toys UK

Pokémon Trading Card Game: 30th Celebration Elite Trainer Box, £49.99 – Pokémon

Primal Hatch Megalodon Specimen, £59.99 – Spin Master Toys UK

Starts with Ends With, £21.99 – Character Options

VTech® Toy Story 5 Explore & Learn Lilypad, £24.99 – Vtech Europe