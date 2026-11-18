ALIF Holding Plans to Establish ALIF Terra for Arid-Land Agriculture and Land Rehabilitation
(MENAFN- NEWSBEAT WIRE) Planned subsidiary to combine soil, water treatment and intelligent agriculture technologies, pursuing opportunities in food security and crop production from a UAE base
/PRNewswire/ -- ALIF Holding, a controlled subsidiary of Robo.ai Inc. (Nasdaq: AIIO), today announced plans to establish ALIF Terra in the UAE as a subsidiary focused on arid-land agriculture, land rehabilitation and crop production. The initiative would add a business addressing food security and land productivity to ALIF Holding's technology commercialization portfolio in the UAE.
Building an integrated approach to soil, water and crop production
ALIF Terra would combine soil improvement and the creation of cultivated growing layers with the treatment of brackish water for irrigation, climate-adapted crop varieties and cultivation methods. The proposed approach also incorporates field sensors, water metering and AI-assisted irrigation decisions. Monitoring soil moisture, salinity and crop performance would support farm management and help assess whether the combined technologies can improve land productivity and crop output per unit of water under local conditions.
ALIF Holding is currently conducting a large-scale proof-of-concept (POC) project in the UAE to validate the proposed ALIF Terra solution under local field conditions, and expects to pursue additional, larger commercial projects in the UAE.
ALIF Holding plans to advance farm trials and integrated demonstration projects in the UAE, evaluating crop yields, water efficiency, soil conditions and operating costs. By building local application data, ALIF Terra aims to develop technologies and operating practices suited to local agricultural conditions, providing a foundation for subsequent commercialization and regional expansion.
By combining soil improvement, water management and cultivation support, the company intends to develop integrated capabilities spanning land development and agricultural production, opening opportunities across products, projects and operating services.
Addressing a long-term challenge for food production
The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) estimates in its 2024 Global Status of Salt-Affected Soils report that 1.381 billion hectares, or 10.7% of the world's land area, are affected by salinity. The report highlights the relationship between sustainable soil management, water quality and food production. In the UAE, the National Food Security Strategy 2051 prioritizes modern technologies that support sustainable food production and stronger domestic production capacity. ALIF Holding sees these long-term needs as a foundation for developing integrated soil, water and agricultural solutions.
"Agriculture in arid regions requires soil, water and crop management to work together," said Dr. Jasem Al Mansoori, Chief Executive Officer of ALIF Holding. "Our aim with ALIF Terra is to build reliable evidence through local trials, then turn the technology into commercial solutions that landowners and agricultural operators can use. We see long-term business value in developing project capabilities that are proven in local conditions and can be replicated as demand develops."
The proposed company extends ALIF Holding's approach of converting international technology partnerships into local industrial capabilities and would create another application area for Robo.ai's technology platform in mission-critical sectors. By bringing agricultural engineering together with data-informed operations, ALIF Holding aims to broaden the group's future business opportunities and create sustainable long-term value for shareholders.
/PRNewswire/ -- ALIF Holding, a controlled subsidiary of Robo.ai Inc. (Nasdaq: AIIO), today announced plans to establish ALIF Terra in the UAE as a subsidiary focused on arid-land agriculture, land rehabilitation and crop production. The initiative would add a business addressing food security and land productivity to ALIF Holding's technology commercialization portfolio in the UAE.
Building an integrated approach to soil, water and crop production
ALIF Terra would combine soil improvement and the creation of cultivated growing layers with the treatment of brackish water for irrigation, climate-adapted crop varieties and cultivation methods. The proposed approach also incorporates field sensors, water metering and AI-assisted irrigation decisions. Monitoring soil moisture, salinity and crop performance would support farm management and help assess whether the combined technologies can improve land productivity and crop output per unit of water under local conditions.
ALIF Holding is currently conducting a large-scale proof-of-concept (POC) project in the UAE to validate the proposed ALIF Terra solution under local field conditions, and expects to pursue additional, larger commercial projects in the UAE.
ALIF Holding plans to advance farm trials and integrated demonstration projects in the UAE, evaluating crop yields, water efficiency, soil conditions and operating costs. By building local application data, ALIF Terra aims to develop technologies and operating practices suited to local agricultural conditions, providing a foundation for subsequent commercialization and regional expansion.
By combining soil improvement, water management and cultivation support, the company intends to develop integrated capabilities spanning land development and agricultural production, opening opportunities across products, projects and operating services.
Addressing a long-term challenge for food production
The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) estimates in its 2024 Global Status of Salt-Affected Soils report that 1.381 billion hectares, or 10.7% of the world's land area, are affected by salinity. The report highlights the relationship between sustainable soil management, water quality and food production. In the UAE, the National Food Security Strategy 2051 prioritizes modern technologies that support sustainable food production and stronger domestic production capacity. ALIF Holding sees these long-term needs as a foundation for developing integrated soil, water and agricultural solutions.
"Agriculture in arid regions requires soil, water and crop management to work together," said Dr. Jasem Al Mansoori, Chief Executive Officer of ALIF Holding. "Our aim with ALIF Terra is to build reliable evidence through local trials, then turn the technology into commercial solutions that landowners and agricultural operators can use. We see long-term business value in developing project capabilities that are proven in local conditions and can be replicated as demand develops."
The proposed company extends ALIF Holding's approach of converting international technology partnerships into local industrial capabilities and would create another application area for Robo.ai's technology platform in mission-critical sectors. By bringing agricultural engineering together with data-informed operations, ALIF Holding aims to broaden the group's future business opportunities and create sustainable long-term value for shareholders.
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