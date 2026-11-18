Beyond the Artworks: World Art Dubai Unveils Four Days of Interactive Experiences, Live Performances and Creative Workshops
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) The 12th edition will feature more than 20 workshops included in admission, alongside live performances, interactive installations and a dedicated Family Day on November 22
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 17 November 2026: The UAE's cultural landscape continues to evolve, from landmark institutions such as Louvre Abu Dhabi and the forthcoming Guggenheim Abu Dhabi to Dubai's planned Museum of Art and initiatives transforming public spaces into canvases, including more than 40 vehicular tunnels.
It is against this backdrop of appreciation for the arts that World Art Dubai (WAD) returns for its 12th edition, bringing together international artistic traditions and emerging talent through live performances, interactive installations and creative workshops at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from November 19 to 22, 2026.
Asma Al Sharif, Assistant Vice President at Exhibitions, Dubai World Trade Centre, said:
“World Art Dubai brings together people with different interests and levels of experience, from collectors and practising artists to families discovering art together. This year’s programme gives visitors more opportunities to take part, learn directly from artists and explore the ideas and techniques behind their work.
“Alongside discovering original art, visitors can try a new skill, contribute to a shared artwork or watch a live performance. These experiences help make art approachable and create connections between artists and audiences.”
More than 20 hands-on workshops
Tickets include access to more than 20 hands-on workshops at WAD Studio, subject to availability on a first-come, first-served basis. Activities range from Arabic calligraphy and traditional tatreez embroidery to ceramics and terrarium building.
Highlights also include Art of Perfumery by Aromology, led by perfumer Abdul Wasay, introducing visitors to the fine art of fragrance creation and the cultural significance of scent in the UAE.
Live painting and collaborative art
Live art will bring creativity into action with 40+ performances across the Main Stage and two Pop-Up Performance Zones. In ‘The Final Second’, an artist will race against a countdown clock to complete an original artwork, while another performance will see a large-scale portrait of a falconer emerge before visitors' eyes.
Audiences can also contribute to a collaborative installation by adding brushstrokes to a white gown, gradually transforming it into a collective artwork throughout the fair.
Interactive installations and cultural experiences
Visitors can explore 23 installations and activations that combine contemporary art, technology and cultural heritage.
Highlights include Hubb, a sculptural bench inspired by the Arabic word for love, and an immersive virtual reality experience that brings an original painting into a digital environment.
At Who Knocks the Door Gets the Answer, visitors can knock on a traditional Emirati door to receive a response inspired by local proverbs and a printed keepsake.
Other participatory experiences include CubixArt, which transforms Rubik's Cubes into mosaic artworks, Paint With Light, combining light painting with Arabic calligraphy, and a station where visitors can personalise hand-painted pouches to take home.
Celebrating Emirati creativity and heritage with Dubai Culture
Dubai Culture, Strategic Partner of World Art Dubai 2026, will champion Emirati and UAE-based talent through a dedicated stand showcasing sculptural works by eight artists, alongside daily hands-on workshops, live music and live calligraphy.
Visitors can meet the artists and explore a programme celebrating creativity and Emirati heritage, with activities ranging from palm-frond weaving and medkhan clay making to Emirati clay-pot painting, Arabic calligraphy, perfumery and ceramic painting.
Family Day and young artists
Sunday, 22 November, will be Family Day, featuring creative workshops and activities for younger visitors. Sessions such as Create Your Funny Character, Textured Art on Canvas and Make Your Star in the Sky will encourage children to experiment with different materials and create their own artworks.
Participating schools from across the UAE will also showcase student artwork, allowing young artists to exhibit within an international art event.
Conversations on creativity and collecting
Beyond the exhibition stands, a programme of talks will bring together artists, curators and industry professionals to explore contemporary art and the changing art market.
Topics will include the role of accessible art fairs in connecting artists with buyers, women in contemporary art, and how social media is helping artists showcase their work and reach new audiences.
Art discovery for new and experienced collectors
At the heart of World Art Dubai is the opportunity to discover and collect original art. With 10,000 artworks spanning different styles and mediums, and prices ranging from approximately USD 100 to USD 20,000, visitors can meet the artists, explore pieces that resonate with them and take home an artwork they love, whether they're buying art for the first time or adding to an existing collection.
PhotoWAD will spotlight photographic art, while the Emirati Artists Pavilion will highlight local creative talent. The returning Emerging Artist Prize will recognise emerging artists and introduce their work to new audiences.
Together, these features reinforce World Art Dubai’s commitment to artistic discovery, supporting creative talent and connecting artists with collectors and art lovers from around the world.
World Art Dubai 2026 is organised by Dubai World Trade Centre, with Dubai Culture as Strategic Partner. The fair is supported by Knightsbridge Group as Legal Sponsor, Qube Art as Framing and Installation Sponsor, DiarBID Art House as Official Artist Services Support Sponsor, ZEEKR as Official Automotive Partner, MESCO as Artistic Partner and Aromology as Experience Partner.
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Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 17 November 2026: The UAE's cultural landscape continues to evolve, from landmark institutions such as Louvre Abu Dhabi and the forthcoming Guggenheim Abu Dhabi to Dubai's planned Museum of Art and initiatives transforming public spaces into canvases, including more than 40 vehicular tunnels.
It is against this backdrop of appreciation for the arts that World Art Dubai (WAD) returns for its 12th edition, bringing together international artistic traditions and emerging talent through live performances, interactive installations and creative workshops at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from November 19 to 22, 2026.
Asma Al Sharif, Assistant Vice President at Exhibitions, Dubai World Trade Centre, said:
“World Art Dubai brings together people with different interests and levels of experience, from collectors and practising artists to families discovering art together. This year’s programme gives visitors more opportunities to take part, learn directly from artists and explore the ideas and techniques behind their work.
“Alongside discovering original art, visitors can try a new skill, contribute to a shared artwork or watch a live performance. These experiences help make art approachable and create connections between artists and audiences.”
More than 20 hands-on workshops
Tickets include access to more than 20 hands-on workshops at WAD Studio, subject to availability on a first-come, first-served basis. Activities range from Arabic calligraphy and traditional tatreez embroidery to ceramics and terrarium building.
Highlights also include Art of Perfumery by Aromology, led by perfumer Abdul Wasay, introducing visitors to the fine art of fragrance creation and the cultural significance of scent in the UAE.
Live painting and collaborative art
Live art will bring creativity into action with 40+ performances across the Main Stage and two Pop-Up Performance Zones. In ‘The Final Second’, an artist will race against a countdown clock to complete an original artwork, while another performance will see a large-scale portrait of a falconer emerge before visitors' eyes.
Audiences can also contribute to a collaborative installation by adding brushstrokes to a white gown, gradually transforming it into a collective artwork throughout the fair.
Interactive installations and cultural experiences
Visitors can explore 23 installations and activations that combine contemporary art, technology and cultural heritage.
Highlights include Hubb, a sculptural bench inspired by the Arabic word for love, and an immersive virtual reality experience that brings an original painting into a digital environment.
At Who Knocks the Door Gets the Answer, visitors can knock on a traditional Emirati door to receive a response inspired by local proverbs and a printed keepsake.
Other participatory experiences include CubixArt, which transforms Rubik's Cubes into mosaic artworks, Paint With Light, combining light painting with Arabic calligraphy, and a station where visitors can personalise hand-painted pouches to take home.
Celebrating Emirati creativity and heritage with Dubai Culture
Dubai Culture, Strategic Partner of World Art Dubai 2026, will champion Emirati and UAE-based talent through a dedicated stand showcasing sculptural works by eight artists, alongside daily hands-on workshops, live music and live calligraphy.
Visitors can meet the artists and explore a programme celebrating creativity and Emirati heritage, with activities ranging from palm-frond weaving and medkhan clay making to Emirati clay-pot painting, Arabic calligraphy, perfumery and ceramic painting.
Family Day and young artists
Sunday, 22 November, will be Family Day, featuring creative workshops and activities for younger visitors. Sessions such as Create Your Funny Character, Textured Art on Canvas and Make Your Star in the Sky will encourage children to experiment with different materials and create their own artworks.
Participating schools from across the UAE will also showcase student artwork, allowing young artists to exhibit within an international art event.
Conversations on creativity and collecting
Beyond the exhibition stands, a programme of talks will bring together artists, curators and industry professionals to explore contemporary art and the changing art market.
Topics will include the role of accessible art fairs in connecting artists with buyers, women in contemporary art, and how social media is helping artists showcase their work and reach new audiences.
Art discovery for new and experienced collectors
At the heart of World Art Dubai is the opportunity to discover and collect original art. With 10,000 artworks spanning different styles and mediums, and prices ranging from approximately USD 100 to USD 20,000, visitors can meet the artists, explore pieces that resonate with them and take home an artwork they love, whether they're buying art for the first time or adding to an existing collection.
PhotoWAD will spotlight photographic art, while the Emirati Artists Pavilion will highlight local creative talent. The returning Emerging Artist Prize will recognise emerging artists and introduce their work to new audiences.
Together, these features reinforce World Art Dubai’s commitment to artistic discovery, supporting creative talent and connecting artists with collectors and art lovers from around the world.
World Art Dubai 2026 is organised by Dubai World Trade Centre, with Dubai Culture as Strategic Partner. The fair is supported by Knightsbridge Group as Legal Sponsor, Qube Art as Framing and Installation Sponsor, DiarBID Art House as Official Artist Services Support Sponsor, ZEEKR as Official Automotive Partner, MESCO as Artistic Partner and Aromology as Experience Partner.
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