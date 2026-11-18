Trump Set for Talks With Xi, Putin in China
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump departed for China on Wednesday to participate in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit and hold trilateral discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The three leaders are expected to meet Thursday in Shenzhen, southern China, with discussions covering nuclear disarmament, the Russia-Ukraine war, Iran and wider trade relations.
The meeting will mark the third encounter between Trump and Xi this year, as Washington and Beijing continue discussions on major international and economic issues.
"We're going to talk about denuclearization," Trump said ahead of the visit, recognizing the challenges facing nuclear-armed countries in giving up their weapons. However, he expressed optimism about the potential outcome, saying the leaders "have a chance to accomplish a lot."
Trump also indicated that he "may" hold a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his Asian tour. However, Pyongyang has yet to confirm any such arrangement, while the precise schedule for bilateral meetings remains undisclosed.
Before heading to China, Trump met with the leaders of Japan, Australia and India during the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), which held its first leaders-level gathering in more than two years.
Although the four countries did not identify any state directly, their joint statement voiced concerns about "arbitrary" export restrictions and rejected unilateral moves ahead of Trump's visit to Shenzhen.
“We strongly oppose any destabilizing or unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo, including by force or coercion, which escalate tensions and undermine regional peace and stability,” the Quad said in its joint statement.
Trump also held talks with leaders of the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Manila, the Philippine capital, as part of his broader regional diplomatic tour.
The three leaders are expected to meet Thursday in Shenzhen, southern China, with discussions covering nuclear disarmament, the Russia-Ukraine war, Iran and wider trade relations.
The meeting will mark the third encounter between Trump and Xi this year, as Washington and Beijing continue discussions on major international and economic issues.
"We're going to talk about denuclearization," Trump said ahead of the visit, recognizing the challenges facing nuclear-armed countries in giving up their weapons. However, he expressed optimism about the potential outcome, saying the leaders "have a chance to accomplish a lot."
Trump also indicated that he "may" hold a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his Asian tour. However, Pyongyang has yet to confirm any such arrangement, while the precise schedule for bilateral meetings remains undisclosed.
Before heading to China, Trump met with the leaders of Japan, Australia and India during the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), which held its first leaders-level gathering in more than two years.
Although the four countries did not identify any state directly, their joint statement voiced concerns about "arbitrary" export restrictions and rejected unilateral moves ahead of Trump's visit to Shenzhen.
“We strongly oppose any destabilizing or unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo, including by force or coercion, which escalate tensions and undermine regional peace and stability,” the Quad said in its joint statement.
Trump also held talks with leaders of the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Manila, the Philippine capital, as part of his broader regional diplomatic tour.
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