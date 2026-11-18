Earlier, the Coalition announced that it had carried out a precision military operation targeting the Houthi group's capabilities, resulting in the destruction of 60 legitimate military targets in the Yemeni provinces of Sanaa, Hodeidah, Amran and Saada.

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