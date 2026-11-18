MENAFN - Gulf Times) Mint AI, headquartered in Doha, and Aqel AI, headquartered in Riyadh, have signed a partnership agreement in the Saudi capital to collaborate and exchange expertise in developing AI infrastructure and cloud computing across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. The agreement was signed by Mr. Saud Al Sheikh, CEO of Aqel AI, and Mr. Raed Bou Hamdan, CEO of Mint AI.

The two companies share a common vision rooted in the region's need for digital sovereignty, built on advanced and secure infrastructure that is designed in the region, built and operated from within it, and serves its people and communities, forming a solid foundation for innovation and development in artificial intelligence. Together, they aim to open new avenues for collaboration, empower local capabilities and human and technical talent, and deepen regional and international partnerships with leading public- and private-sector institutions in Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

The partnership covers the exchange of knowledge and expertise across every stage of compute infrastructure, from business needs assessment and system design to round-the-clock operations and management. It also encompasses joint work and technical collaboration between the companies' teams in Doha and Riyadh; the joint delivery of compute-as-a-service, sovereign cloud, and AI programs; and the sharing of information and networks to explore opportunities with technology providers, data center operators, and investors.

All projects under the partnership are designed on the principle of in-country data residency, in line with the data protection and cybersecurity requirements of each country Bou Hamdan, CEO of Mint AI, said: "Sovereignty in AI begins with empowering qualified talent, owning secure infrastructure, and developing AI models and applications aligned with the local context." He added: "At Mint AI, we believe we have no competitors, only partners and friends. Our partnership with Aqel is a model of what Gulf and, more broadly, Arab collaboration can achieve when expertise is combined and knowledge is shared."

For his part, Saud Al Sheikh, CEO of Aqel AI, said: "Our partnership with Mint AI is part of Aqel's roadmap to reach 50 megawatts in the Kingdom by 2032, as we seek to open new avenues for regional collaboration in developing AI infrastructure across our countries and to keep pace with global advancements in the field."

The partnership reflects a model of collaboration between companies in Qatar and Saudi Arabia in advanced technologies, as well as both companies' commitment to building AI capabilities that remain in the hands of the region's institutions and serve its communities.