MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Environmental Science Center at Qatar University hosted children from the Dreama Orphan Care Center from 8 to 10 November 2026, as part of an initiative designed to enrich the“Dreama World of Seas” programme through educational and practical activities.

The initiative enabled participants to explore marine and environmental sciences and gain firsthand insight into scientific research conducted in laboratories and aboard the research vessel Janan.

The visit was organised by Dreama in collaboration with the Environmental Science Center at Qatar University, with the aim of providing children with an integrated scientific experience that combines interactive learning, observation, and hands-on practice. The programme sought to nurture their scientific curiosity and strengthen their interest in Qatar's marine environment.

The programme began with a visit to the Environmental Science Center, where the children toured its facilities and research laboratories. They were introduced to a range of scientific instruments used in the study and analysis of environmental samples, while also learning about the work of researchers and the role of laboratories in monitoring and studying marine ecosystems and environmental changes.

On the second day, participants visited the research vessel“Janan”, operated by Qatar University, in the presence of Sheikha Najlaa bint Ahmed bin Ali Al Thani, Executive Director of the Dreama Orphan Care Center; Prof. Fares Al-Momani, Director of Environmental Science Center; Prof. Jassim Al-Khayat, Manager of Research Vessel Janan; and representatives from both organisations.

Director of Environmental Science Center at Qatar University Prof. Fares Al-Momani, emphasised that opening the Center's research facilities and resources to younger generations reflects the university's commitment to community engagement and the dissemination of scientific knowledge. He noted that hands-on educational experiences play an important role in making scientific concepts more accessible to children and enhancing their observation and exploration skills.

Executive Director of the Dreama Orphan Care Center Sheikha Najlaa bint Ahmed bin Ali Al Thani stated that the visit reflects the Center's commitment to providing high-quality educational experiences that contribute to expanding the children's knowledge, developing their skills, and inspiring a passion for learning and exploration.