MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The third edition of Kids Expo opened at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) yesterday, bringing together government entities, educational institutions and private-sector organisations to showcase services, programmes and activities designed to support children's education, health, development and entertainment.

Held under the patronage of Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Lolwa bint Rashid Al Khater, the five-day exhibition is organised by Dar Al Sharq Group and provides an interactive platform for children and families to explore educational opportunities, discover talents and participate in activities that combine learning, play and creativity.

Director of the Juvenile Police Department at the Ministry of Interior Brigadier Mohammed Mubarak Al-Shafi, CEO of Dar Al Sharq Group Abdul Latif Abdullah Al Mahmoud, Deputy CEO of Dar Al Sharq Group and Editor-in-Chief of Al Sharq newspaper Jaber Al Harmi, and Acting Executive Director of the Protection and Social Rehabilitation Centre (AMAN) Fadl Mohammed Al Kaabi during the opening of Kids Expo at QNCC yesterday. Pic: Rajan Vadakkemuriyil / The Peninsula

The exhibition seeks to promote an integrated environment for children's development by bringing together institutions working in different areas of childhood care and education, while encouraging cooperation and the exchange of expertise between the public and private sectors.

The opening ceremony was attended by Director of the Juvenile Police Department at the Ministry of Interior Brigadier Mohammed Mubarak Al-Shafi; CEO of Dar Al Sharq Group Abdul Latif Abdullah Al Mahmoud; Deputy CEO of Dar Al Sharq Group and Editor-in-Chief of Al Sharq newspaper Jaber Al Harmi; and Acting Executive Director of the Protection and Social Rehabilitation Center (AMAN) Fadl Mohammed Al Kaabi.

Brigadier Mohammed Mubarak Al Shafi praised the organisers for the scale and quality of this year's exhibition, describing the third edition as an outstanding experience.

Speaking to The Peninsula, he said:“We thank Dar Al Sharq for organising Kids Expo. This year's edition is different from previous ones and has been very good and excellent. We wish the organisers continued success.

“The exhibition is comprehensive in every respect, from the participating entities and the activities to the venue and the expanded facilities. Everything has been well organised, and words alone cannot do justice to the level of work that has gone into this event.”

He also commended Dar Al Sharq for its attention to children and its continued efforts to support initiatives that serve their interests, expressing his hope that the exhibition would continue to develop in future editions.

Director of the Nurseries Department at MoEHE Ghada Sultan Laram said the department was participating for the second consecutive year, with a more specialised and diverse programme for the third edition of Kids Expo.

She said the department had designed its pavilion to reflect the role and environment of nurseries in Qatar, allowing visitors to learn about their facilities, classrooms and the activities provided for young children.

“This year, we have tried to make our participation distinctive. The different sections within our pavilion reflect the role of nurseries in Qatar, including their facilities and classrooms. We have also ensured that the activities promote national identity and citizenship values,” she said.

She said participating nurseries would take turns operating the different sections throughout the exhibition, with different nurseries participating during morning and evening sessions over the five days. This approach is intended to broaden participation compared with the previous edition. Kids Expo also highlights initiatives supporting children in vulnerable circumstances and promoting positive values from an early age.

Ghada Sultan Laram and Wejida Abdullah Al Qahtani.

Speaking about Dreama Orphan Care Center's participation, Wejida Abdullah Al Qahtani said the centre was presenting information about its services and a collection of children's books published as part of two story series.

“Our participation in the Dreama pavilion includes providing important information about the centre, in addition to presenting our first and second series of stories, which focus on morals and values that we seek to instil and strengthen in children,” she said.

Al Qahtani explained that the stories were developed to reflect the realities of today's rapidly changing generation while promoting good character and positive values among young readers.

She said the first series addresses how to explain orphanhood to children in an appropriate and natural manner, while the second features prophets and companions of the Prophet who experienced orphanhood but went on to leave a positive mark on society.

Al Qahtani also highlighted Dreama's Bader initiative, which invites individuals from different sectors and nationalities to contribute to supporting orphans through their professional expertise, skills, abilities, time or voluntary efforts.

Promoting inclusion and expanding opportunities for children with disabilities are also among the key themes of this year's Kids Expo.

This year's Kids Expo features a broad range of government and private-sector participants, including the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa), schools, nurseries and commercial companies offering products and services for children.

Alongside the exhibition stands, the organising committee has prepared a programme of stage activities and interactive entertainment throughout the five days.

The programme includes traditional and folkloric performances by community schools, awareness and educational sessions, competitions and entertainment activities. The cultural performances offer an opportunity to learn about different traditions and customs, while encouraging cultural exchange and interaction among Qatar's diverse communities.