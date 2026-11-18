MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing digital accessibility and ensuring that persons with disabilities benefit from emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), during a high-level dialogue held on the sidelines of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Plenipotentiary Conference 2026 (PP-26) in Doha.

The session, titled“Inclusive by Design: Building Digital Futures That Leave No One Behind,” was organised by the Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Development and Family (MSDF), with the participation of the Ministry of Science and ICT of the Republic of Korea.

The dialogue highlighted the importance of integrating accessibility requirements into policymaking and the development of digital technologies from the outset, ensuring that persons with disabilities can participate fully in society and the digital economy.

The discussions also laid the groundwork for a research report on inclusive technology and AI ahead of the Global Disability Summit 2028, which Qatar will host.

The session brought together representatives of governments, regulatory authorities, international organisations, the private sector, academic institutions and organisations representing persons with disabilities, alongside young participants.

It was co-moderated by Head of the ITU Gender and Youth Office Sylvia Poll and Senior Technology Advisor to the President's Office at CRA Abdulla Al-Jassmi.

Opening remarks were delivered by Director of Policy, Advisory Support and Capacity Development at Mada Assistive Technology Center Amna Mohammed Al-Mutawa and Senior Policy Advisor at the Korea Information Society Development Institute Mina Seonmin Jun.

International experts participating in the dialogue included Secretary-General-Elect of the African Telecommunications Union Eng. Kezia Mwale; Policy Analyst at Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada Ellen Taylor; International Policy Manager at the United Kingdom's Office of Communications Teddy Woodhouse; and International Affairs Officer at Jordan's Telecommunications Regulatory Commission Hadeel Sarairah.

Discussions focused on strengthening regulatory frameworks, removing barriers to digital services and integrating accessibility principles into national digital transformation strategies.

Participants also examined how AI, assistive technologies and other emerging innovations could improve accessibility, while emphasising the importance of preventing technological developments from creating new forms of exclusion.

Public Relations and Communication Manager at CRA Eng. Hussain Abdulla Salatt said digital accessibility remained central to Qatar's vision of an inclusive and technologically advanced society.

“Advancing digital accessibility for all is essential to building a more inclusive digital future, enabling all members of society, including persons with disabilities, to benefit from the opportunities of digital transformation,” he said.

He stressed that CRA recognised the importance of regulatory frameworks and technical standards that accommodate diverse user needs, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

“The success of digital transformation is measured not only by technological advancement, but also by the extent to which everyone can access and benefit from technology,” he added.

Director of the International Cooperation Department at MSDF Sheikha Aisha bint Mubarak Al Thani highlighted the importance of accessible digital services in promoting independence and expanding educational and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

She said the ministry remained committed to strengthening national and international partnerships to facilitate knowledge exchange and develop digital services that people with disabilities could use independently.