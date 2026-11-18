MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Washington Post

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US has no indication or evidence that a recent spate of major tech outages across the country are related or the result of hostile actors.

Speaking during an Asia trip with President Donald Trump, Rubio sought to quell concerns after several widespread disruptions in recent days, including a nationwide ground stop of air traffic and a major disruption of Microsoft Corp. systems.

"They're all separate and they're distinct,” he told reporters Wednesday morning in Manila. "We are not under systemic attack. One has nothing to do with the other.

"Every indicator we have is that every single one of these events has an explanation or a cause that has nothing to do with a cyber criminal, has nothing to do with a hostile actor or another country,” he added.

Rubio added that he wouldn't speculate on whether any of the issues was related to artificial intelligence. He also acknowledged for the public "that this is unsettling to see these reports day after day of some technical failures."