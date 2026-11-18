MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: A cruise missile launched by the Houthi group toward Riyadh Region was intercepted and destroyed, Official Spokesperson for the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen Maj. Gen. Turki Al Malki said Wednesday.

Earlier, the Coalition announced that it had carried out a precision military operation targeting the Houthi group's capabilities, resulting in the destruction of 60 legitimate military targets in the Yemeni provinces of Sanaa, Hodeidah, Amran and Saada.