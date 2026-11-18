MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Wellington: New Zealand's Commerce Commission has issued new guidance to help businesses understand how competition and consumer protection laws apply to their use of artificial intelligence (AI).

Commerce Commission Deputy Chair Anne Callinan said in a statement on Wednesday that while AI is changing how businesses operate, it does not change their legal responsibilities. Businesses remain accountable for outcomes whether decisions are made by people, algorithms or AI systems.

"Using AI does not shift that accountability and responsibility. Businesses must make sure the information they provide is accurate, their decisions comply with the law, and consumers are treated fairly," Callinan was quoted as saying.

Businesses are increasingly using AI to support commercial decision-making, engage with consumers, conduct transactions and compete. The guidance explains how the Fair Trading Act 1986 and Commerce Act 1986 apply when businesses use AI, highlighting potential legal risks and practical steps to manage them.

Callinan said the commission's focus is not on regulating AI technology itself, but on its impact on consumers, competition and markets.

The commission encourages boards and senior leaders to treat AI as a governance issue, ensuring they continually monitor where and how the technology is being used, how it influences decisions and whether sufficient safeguards are in place.