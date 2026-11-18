MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Philatelic and Numismatic Center, under the Ministry of Culture, will participate in the World Stamp Championship Exhibition in Taiwan, China from November 20 to 25.

The Center will showcase four philatelic collections at the exhibition, held under the auspices of the Federation Internationale de Philatelie (FIP), all of which have received international medals.

The exhibits include a collection of Qatar's first definitive stamps, issued in 1961 and presented across 8 frames; a five-frame collection tracing the history of the stamps of the United Kingdom of Libya; a five-frame presentation documenting the journey of Al Jazeera through postcards; and a thematic collection tracing the history of Qatari stamps from the early period through the reign of Sheikh Ahmad bin Ali Al-Thani.

The Center places particular emphasis on participating in international exhibitions organised by the FIP and the Federation of Inter-Asian Philately (FIAP), reflecting its membership in both organisations and its representation on the FIAP Executive Committee.