MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Sheikh Hamad Award for Translation and International Understanding will hold its 12th-edition award ceremony on Tuesday, November 24, in the presence of elite academics, researchers, translators, and representatives of cultural and scientific institutions from around the globe.

This year's competing languages for the single-book category feature English and Chinese among the globally prominent languages. Prizes for this category total $200,000, distributed among the top three winners in both translation directions (from and into Arabic).

In the achievement category, which honours distinguished professional career tracks and cumulative efforts in translation by individuals or institutions, five languages were chosen: Italian, Azerbaijani, Fula, alongside English and Chinese. A single prize of $100,000 will be awarded for each language.

In conjunction with the ceremony, the award is organizing a scholarly symposium titled“Toward a World That Translates and Understands.”

Proceedings will kick off at 9am with two academic sessions discussing the role of translation in promoting cross-cultural understanding, advancing the transfer of knowledge between Arabic and global languages, keeping pace with intellectual and scientific shifts, and boosting the international profile of Arab intellectual output.

The first session, titled“Translation Between Arabic and Chinese in a Multipolar World,” addresses the role of translation in fostering mutual understanding and cultural-intellectual convergence between China and the Arab world. It will be chaired by Dr. Yu Mei, professor at Beijing Foreign Studies University, with participation from Dr. Wang Yuyong (Faisal), Dr. Li Xiyun (Latif), and Dr. Shui Qingguo (Bassam).

They will present papers on the Arabization of Chinese classics, translation governance from Arabic to Chinese, and the role of translation in reflecting social and intellectual transformations in China.

The second session, titled“Translation and Horizons of Worldview,” will discuss the impact of linguistic hegemony in shaping global knowledge, the role of translation in protecting cultural diversity, and providing opportunities for less-represented cultures to participate in knowledge production and circulation.

Through its 12th edition, the award continues its efforts to support translators, celebrate their contributions, and promote translation as a bridge for civilisational and cultural communication and a tool to anchor understanding among peoples.