MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Culture has organised a workshop highlighting the importance of encouraging children to build a daily reading habit.

The workshop explored different approaches to reading and practical steps parents can take to nurture enthusiastic young readers.

It focused on the family's role in encouraging children to make reading an enjoyable part of their daily routines, helping establish a lasting relationship between children and books.

The workshop also featured interactive activities and discussions involving parents, providing an opportunity to exchange ideas and experiences on effective ways to develop children's reading skills.

Participants explored the concept and importance of reading, different reading methods and the state of reading across the Arab world. Discussions also highlighted the role of reading in building knowledge and developing children's intellectual abilities.

Organisers said the initiative forms part of the ministry's wider efforts to promote reading habits across society, raise awareness of the importance of books and support programs that encourage a new generation of knowledge-seekers.