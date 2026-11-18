Israel's Genocidal War Kills Two More Palestinians in Gaza
(MENAFN) Two Palestinians were killed and several others wounded in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, according to medical sources cited by Anadolu.
In central Gaza's Deir al-Balah, 35-year-old Fadi Nahid Ismail was killed when an Israeli drone struck near the city's police station, a medical source at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital reported.
Witnesses said the drone hit Ismail in the city center. They added that a second Israeli quadcopter drone subsequently dropped a bomb on a parked vehicle near the location.
Meanwhile, Israeli forces launched an extensive demolition operation targeting Palestinian homes east of the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza. Local sources said explosives were dropped onto residential buildings using quadcopter drones.
According to the sources, the drones released several explosive-filled boxes onto rooftops before remotely detonating them, triggering powerful blasts that caused widespread destruction to the targeted houses and nearby areas.
In Gaza City, the body of 32-year-old Thaer Ismail al-Wadiyeh, along with several wounded Palestinians, was taken to Al-Shifa Hospital following an Israeli attack in the Sheikh Ajlin neighborhood, southwest of the city, a medical source said.
Further south, Israeli military vehicles unleashed heavy gunfire toward residential buildings and tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in areas east of Khan Younis, local sources reported.
The latest attacks occurred amid continued violations of the ceasefire agreement, which came into effect on Oct. 10, 2025.
Gaza's Health Ministry reported that Israeli violations since the truce began have killed at least 1,650 Palestinians and wounded another 5,975.
Since October 2023, Israel's military campaign in Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 176,000, the majority of them women and children.
The Israeli genocidal campaign has also devastated approximately 90% of the enclave's infrastructure, with the United Nations estimating reconstruction expenses at around $71.4 billion.
In central Gaza's Deir al-Balah, 35-year-old Fadi Nahid Ismail was killed when an Israeli drone struck near the city's police station, a medical source at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital reported.
Witnesses said the drone hit Ismail in the city center. They added that a second Israeli quadcopter drone subsequently dropped a bomb on a parked vehicle near the location.
Meanwhile, Israeli forces launched an extensive demolition operation targeting Palestinian homes east of the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza. Local sources said explosives were dropped onto residential buildings using quadcopter drones.
According to the sources, the drones released several explosive-filled boxes onto rooftops before remotely detonating them, triggering powerful blasts that caused widespread destruction to the targeted houses and nearby areas.
In Gaza City, the body of 32-year-old Thaer Ismail al-Wadiyeh, along with several wounded Palestinians, was taken to Al-Shifa Hospital following an Israeli attack in the Sheikh Ajlin neighborhood, southwest of the city, a medical source said.
Further south, Israeli military vehicles unleashed heavy gunfire toward residential buildings and tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in areas east of Khan Younis, local sources reported.
The latest attacks occurred amid continued violations of the ceasefire agreement, which came into effect on Oct. 10, 2025.
Gaza's Health Ministry reported that Israeli violations since the truce began have killed at least 1,650 Palestinians and wounded another 5,975.
Since October 2023, Israel's military campaign in Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 176,000, the majority of them women and children.
The Israeli genocidal campaign has also devastated approximately 90% of the enclave's infrastructure, with the United Nations estimating reconstruction expenses at around $71.4 billion.
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