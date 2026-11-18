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Doha, Qatar: Qatar is set to welcome mixed martial arts enthusiasts for an action-packed weekend of sporting excitement, cultural attractions and entertainment as UFC Fight Night returns to Doha on Saturday, November 21, offering visitors an opportunity to experience the country's diverse tourism offerings beyond the Octagon.

Organised by UFC, the world's leading mixed martial arts organisation, in partnership with Visit Qatar, the event will take place at Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena, marking the second edition of UFC Fight Night in Qatar.

The highly anticipated showdown between Jiří Procházka and Navajo Stirling will headline the event, which forms part of a four-day programme of activities designed to engage fans and showcase Qatar as a destination for international sporting events.

The excitement begins today, November 18, with UFC Open Workouts at Mall of Qatar at 6.30pm, followed by a meet-and-greet session with Merab Dvalishvili at 7.30pm.

The UFC Fan Experience will also open at Place Vendôme Mall tomorrow and continue until November 21, while ticket holders can enjoy another Fan Experience at Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena from November 19 to 21.

On Friday, November 20, fans will have an opportunity to interact with fighters during an Athletes Q&A session at 5pm, followed by the ceremonial weigh-ins at 6pm. Another meet-and-greet session featuring Tom Nolan and Youssef Zalal will take place at Place Vendôme Mall at 8pm, ahead of Saturday's main event, which begins at 5pm.

Beyond the sporting action, Visit Qatar is encouraging international visitors and residents to explore the country's cultural landmarks, leisure attractions and shopping destinations.

Among the recommended attractions is Souq Waqif, where visitors can experience traditional Qatari hospitality, explore historic alleyways and discover local handicrafts, spices and souvenirs.

Cultural enthusiasts can also visit the National Museum of Qatar and the Museum of Islamic Art, while the ongoing Design Doha Biennial 2026, running until January 31, 2027.

For adventure seekers, desert safaris to Khor Al Adaid, also known as the Inland Sea, provide an opportunity to experience Qatar's spectacular natural landscapes, where towering sand dunes meet the Arabian Gulf.

Other leisure destinations include Lusail Boulevard, Al Maha Island and Old Doha Port, which offers picturesque views of Doha's skyline.

Shopping enthusiasts can explore Villaggio Mall and Hyatt Plaza, located near the arena, alongside Place Vendôme, Al Hazm, Doha Festival City and Mall of Qatar. Qatar's compact geography, convenient transport network and diverse accommodation options make it easy for visitors to combine sporting activities with sightseeing, shopping and dining experiences.

The event further highlights Qatar's appeal as a destination where world-class sporting entertainment complements a rich offering of cultural, leisure and tourism experiences.