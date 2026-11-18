MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, has honoured 38 students who excelled in the first edition of the Schools Reading and Research Award, while announcing the launch of the competition's second edition for the current academic year.

The awards ceremony was held at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education headquarters on November 15, 2026, in the presence of the winners, their families and representatives of the two ministries.

The first edition also saw three winning research papers selected in the teachers' category, with total prizes of QR150,000, while 38 students received a combined QR82,000 in awards.

Organised by the Department of Islamic Research and Studies at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, in partnership with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, the award aims to promote reading, scientific research and intellectual development among teachers and school students.

The competition has two categories: teachers compete by preparing peer-reviewed educational research papers, while students participate by reading and summarising selected books. In the teachers' category, the first prize of QR70,000 went to a joint research paper by Dr. Ahmed Salah Bilal of Al Ahnaf bin Qais Preparatory School for Boys and Dr. Moatasem Al Bashir Badri of Muaither Primary School for Boys.

Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Al Jassim of Mohammed bin Abdul Wahab Secondary School for Boys won second place and QR50,000, while Ahmed Atiya Youssef of Imam Al Shafie Preparatory School for Boys secured third place and QR30,000.

Director of the Department of Islamic Research and Studies Dr Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Ghanem Al Thani said the first edition attracted 35 researchers in the teachers' category, who examined the theme of the role of Islamic values in promoting a positive educational environment.

The students' category also recorded strong participation, with pupils from 39 government and private schools taking part, reflecting growing interest in reading and knowledge, he said.

Director of the Curriculum and Learning Resources Department at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education Sarah Al Shuraim praised the partnership between the two ministries, describing the award as a successful initiative benefiting both teachers and students. She said it encouraged research among educators while developing students' comprehension, summarisation and constructive criticism skills.

Announcing the second edition, Dr. Sheikh Ahmed said the teachers' category would focus on educational approaches to addressing school environment challenges from an Islamic perspective, supported by applied research. The deadline for submitting research papers is January 1, 2028.

For students, the new edition will feature unified reading selections for each educational stage.

Preparatory school students will read Tahdhib Al-Mu'in Ala Tafahhum Al-Arba'in, while secondary school students will study selected sections from Ma Sahha Min Akhbar fi Sirat Al-Nabi Al-Mukhtar.

The second edition will honour 40 students, with total prizes of QR73,000. The deadline for submitting summaries is April 17, 2027, followed by an online examination for shortlisted candidates on May 1, 2027.

Participation guidelines and reading materials are available at islam.