MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Global Institute for Population Health (GIPH) at Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) recently hosted the ninth edition of its renowned Certificate in Lifestyle Medicine (CLM) program.

The course reached full capacity with 55 healthcare professionals participating from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Ireland, and the United States.

The CLM is a 60-hour certificate program that equips healthcare practitioners with the education and competencies to aid in the evaluation, prevention, and management of lifestyle-related chronic health conditions. The program emphasises evidence-based practices focused on lifestyle-related interventions, including regular physical activity, healthy nutrition, restorative sleep, avoiding risky substances, stress management and positive connections.

Additionally, the course enables healthcare practitioners to improve patients' overall quality of life by engaging them in meaningful discussions about the potential of lifestyle medicine.

Associate professor of clinical population health sciences and assistant dean for GIPH, Dr. Sohaila Cheema said:“Research demonstrates that medical care accounts for only about 20 percent of overall population health outcomes, while the remaining 80 percent is attributable to non-medical factors such as lifestyle choices and social determinants of health. Lifestyle medicine equips healthcare professionals with evidence-based strategies to address these factors. This highlights the significant role lifestyle medicine can play in improving both individual and population health outcomes.”

The course was delivered through didactic lectures, small group interactive discussions, review of clinical cases, and distance learning.

The programme was presented by WCM-Q's Dr. Cheema; Professor of population health sciences and vice dean for population health and lifestyle medicine, Dr. Ravinder Mamtani; Assistant professor of clinical population health sciences and assistant director of GIPH, Dr. Amit Abraham; and Psychologist/learning support specialist and wellness counselor, Sarah Burshan. They were joined by other international experts from the US, Ireland and Australia.

Dr. Mamtani said:“We are extremely proud to launch the ninth edition of our Certificate in Lifestyle Medicine program, a clear reflection of growing demand for evidence-based lifestyle medicine and its vital role in mainstream healthcare. This achievement emphasises our long-term commitment to equipping healthcare practitioners with the knowledge and skills to integrate lifestyle medicine into their practices and thereby improve their patients' health and overall quality of life.”