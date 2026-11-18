MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar has signed an open skies air services agreement with the Independent State of Samoa, aimed at strengthening cooperation in the civil aviation sector and expanding air connectivity between the two countries.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority's (QCAA) participation in the Seventh Worldwide Air Transport Conference (ATConf/7).On behalf of Qatar, the agreement was signed by Mohamed bin Faleh Al-Hajri, In Charge of Managing QCAA. Representing Samoa, it was signed by Moefa'auouo Julius Ah Kui Tafuna'i, Minister for Family and Social Affairs and Associate Minister of Works, Transport and Infrastructure.

Under the agreement, designated carriers from both countries will be permitted to operate an unlimited number of weekly passenger and cargo flights.

The agreement also allows carriers to establish codeshare arrangements, helping connect their respective networks and expand the range of destinations available to travelers.

This will provide passengers with more travel options, facilitate journeys to multiple destinations, create new commercial opportunities for airlines, and support the growth of the air transport sector.