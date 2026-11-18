MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) and the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) have signed meeting minutes aimed at strengthening cooperation in air transport and supporting coordination between the designated national air carriers of the State of Qatar and the Emirate of Dubai.

The signing took place on the sidelines of the QCAA's participation in the Seventh Worldwide Air Transport Conference (ATConf/7).

The meeting minutes were signed on behalf of Qatar by Essa Abdulla Al-Malki, Director of Air Transport Department at QCAA, and on behalf of the Emirate of Dubai by Saood Abdulaziz Kankazar, Executive Director Air Transport and International Affairs Sector, in the presence of Mohamed bin Faleh Al-Hajri, In Charge of Managing QCAA.The meeting minutes include codeshare arrangements that will enable the designated national air carriers to connect their networks, expand the range of destinations available to travelers, and facilitate onward journeys.

These arrangements will contribute to strengthening cooperation, developing air services, and supporting passenger traffic.