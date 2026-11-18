MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar has strongly condemned the renewed acts of aggression by the Islamic Republic of Iran against the territories of the fraternal State of Kuwait and Kingdom of Bahrain, considering them a flagrant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of both countries, and a blatant breach of international law, the UN Charter and the principles of good neighbourliness.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the continuation of these attacks represents a dangerous escalation that threatens to complicate efforts aimed at containing tensions and to undermine political and diplomatic endeavors directed toward achieving security and stability in the region.

The ministry stressed the importance of complying with international law and respecting the principles of good neighborliness, calling for the prioritization of dialogue and diplomatic solutions to prevent further escalation and avoid widening the scope of regional tensions.

The State of Qatar reaffirmed its full solidarity with the State of Kuwait and the Kingdom of Bahrain, as well as its support for all measures they take to preserve their sovereignty and security.