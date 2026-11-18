MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend my warmest congratulations to the people of Latvia in commemorating the 108th anniversary of your Proclamation of Independence.

Our two nations share a longstanding and uninterrupted friendship, rooted in a commitment to freedom and sovereignty. The United States values its growing cooperation with Latvia on trade, energy, super intelligence, and regional security, which will create economic opportunities and a more prosperous future for both our peoples. This year, Latvia became the first ally to put into law a commitment to spend 5 percent of GDP on defense, setting an example for the whole NATO Alliance. Latvia's leadership strengthens NATO and makes both Americans and Latvians more secure.

As you celebrate this day of independence, I look forward to building on our partnership and wish all Latvians a prosperous next year.