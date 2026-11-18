MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Janashakthi PLC, trading as JXG, reported a LKR 1.5 billion loss after tax for the six months ended 30 September 2026, reversing a LKR 3.1 billion profit a year earlier as consolidated revenue declined.

Revenue fell to LKR 13 billion from LKR 14.5 billion, a decrease of approximately 10.3 per cent. Management attributed the weaker performance to financial market volatility and rising interest rates, with losses in capital market operations offsetting profits elsewhere in the group.

First Capital Holdings recorded a half-year loss after tax of LKR 1.27 billion, compared with a LKR 3.43 billion profit in the corresponding period. Its primary dealing and corporate securities businesses experienced trading losses, while corporate finance advisory improved profitability and stockbroking remained profitable, according to management.

Performance improved sequentially in the second quarter, with group revenue increasing 3 per cent from the preceding quarter and losses narrowing.

Janashakthi Insurance recorded gross written premiums of LKR 7.42 billion for the nine months ended September, up 21 per cent year on year. New business premiums increased 14 per cent, although investment valuation losses weighed on profitability.

Janashakthi Finance's net operating income rose 11 per cent to LKR 1.59 billion. Its loans and receivables reached LKR 32.94 billion, while deposits stood at LKR 19.36 billion.

JXG is pursuing its proposed acquisition of Continental Insurance Lanka, which remains subject to regulatory approval. The transaction would mark its return to general insurance. Management indicated that regulatory approval was taking longer than initially expected. Management is also developing microfinance and overseas expansion initiatives, with dedicated leadership appointed and preliminary market engagements underway.