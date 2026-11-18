MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) JAT Holdings PLC has launched Fortex Professional paints and Heatblock20 thermal-control coating, extending its portfolio to metal, roofing and flooring applications alongside coatings designed to limit heat build-up on sun-exposed surfaces.

The products were presented to dealers at a trade event on 7 November 2026 under the theme 'Beyond Walls'. The launch expands JAT's offering beyond conventional wall paints into additional protective and decorative coating categories.

Fortex Professional comprises four products: an anticorrosive undercoat for steel and metal, enamel paint, roofing paint and floor paint for cement and concrete. JAT describes the range as addressing surface protection and finishing requirements in residential and commercial properties.

Heatblock20 uses Japan's Amicoat technology and is intended for applications including roofs and exterior walls. JAT reports that a local field trial recorded surface-temperature reductions of up to 20 per cent.

According to the manufacturer, the coating combines pigments that reflect sunlight, including near-infrared energy, with hollow ceramic microspheres designed to slow heat transfer. These mechanisms are intended to reduce heat build-up and the passage of heat into buildings.

The water-based product is formulated for single-coat application on properly prepared surfaces, with primer where required. JAT also claims resistance to algae, fungal growth and cracking.

The launch included a technical discussion involving research and development director Ajith Bandara and international sales and technical director Wasantha Gunaratne, covering application requirements and local market opportunities.

JAT outlined support for its dealer network as the two ranges are introduced to customers. Surface preparation and any primer requirements remain part of the stated application conditions for Heatblock20, alongside the coating's proposed use on buildings exposed to direct sunlight.